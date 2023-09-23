My Maker Mantras: ‘What’s The Point?’

3 hours ago
Russ Kazmierczak Jr.
Nerdvana presents Small Press Saturday – aka, Lessons Learned Self-Publishing Comics

In August, I curated a month-long art show at a local coffee shop to celebrate comic book legend Jack Kirby’s birthday. Local artists contributed their interpretations of Kirby’s most popular characters, and I was thrilled to introduce The King of Comics to an unsuspecting audience. 

One of my friends is a regular at the cafe, and he told me one of the other regulars was struggling with the show. Usually, this coffee shop hosts paintings, photography, and tapestries — FINE art — but with the likes of Captain America, Darkseid, and Silver Star, she couldn’t relate. My friend told me, one morning, she blurted, “They’re just . . . cartoons!”

I feel like this column is becoming a lobby against “good.” I’ve written that done is better than good. I’ve claimed original is better than good. That cafe regular couldn’t find the good in our Kirby art show, but it still evoked a reaction — which is actually, EXACTLY, what GOOD art does. Liking it is just a bonus.

I’m not advocating a pursuit of unlikable art. I’m not suggesting that “good” isn’t a great and noble goal. Of course, any creator wants a reputation for making appealing, accomplished art. I’m simply reminding you, appeal is subjective. What’s inarguable is PURPOSE. Artists should have something to SAY. That’s why this week’s mantra is a question:

What’s the point?

My comics usually start as a scene, inspired by an idea, that I think would look cool and/or be fun to draw. I flesh out the story around that scene, but if a POINT doesn’t evolve from the plot, I struggle with why to finish the comic, at all.

Let’s be clear on what I’m defining as a point. A point isn’t always a theme. Themes can be overrated. The point can be a presentation of a different perspective, a commentary on a trope or event in culture that begs exploration, or exploitation. The point could be a question posed to the audience, encouraging THEIR exploration of a thought where the creator may still be searching or unsure. The point is engagement, through entertainment.

Anything less is pointLESS. Anything less isn’t art.

Some may find my opinion harsh, but in a world SATURATED with so-called engagement, we have to define the term. Is a sexy woman twerking in booty shorts on Instagram Reels ART? It certainly evokes ENGAGEMENT — that’s the very word the analytics use. Maybe the more poignant question is, if you’re an artist, is that Instagram Reel really in the same category as what YOU’RE making? Look, content isn’t a bad word. It just isn’t always ART. 

I don’t want to make something easily scrolled away. I don’t want to make decor. I want to tell stories and create things that have legs. When that cafe regular looked at each contribution of our Kirby art show, she saw cartoons. What she didn’t realize was, the whole show was inspired by one man’s legacy. His story. And by struggling with it, she became a PART of it. She wondered, what’s the point?

She knew — if it really was an art show, there just HAD to be one.

Russ Kazmierczak, Jr. is the creator/self-publisher of Amazing Arizona Comics, and dozens of other minicomics and zines. He was the Phoenix New Times’ Best Storyteller in 2018, and he’s the biggest fan of The Monkees you’ll ever meet. Follow him online on Instagram @amazingazcomics, or on his new Patreon, at https://www.patreon.com/KaraokeFanboy_Press.
