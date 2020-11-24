More Star Wars manga book adaptation action on the way

16 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Is it too early to start tracking Star Wars Day releases? Never!

May 4, 2021, will see the release of Viz Media’s manga adaptation of the junior Star Wars novel Guardian of the Whills.

A 2017 release tying in with the 2016 movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Guardian of the Whills revisits fan-favorite characters Baze Malbus and Chirrut Îmwe before they joined the Rebellion in the blockbuster film. Here’s the original book’s publisher description:

On the desert world of Jedha, in the Holy City, friends Baze and Chirrut used to be Guardians of the hills, who looked after the Kyber Temple and the devoted pilgrims who worshiped there. Then the Empire came and took over the planet. The temple was destroyed and the people scattered. Now Baze and Chirrut do what they can to resist the Empire and protect the people of Jedha, but it never seems to be enough. Then a man named Saw Gerrera arrives, with a militia of his own and grand plans to take down the Empire. It seems like the perfect way for Baze and Chirrut to make a real difference and help the people of Jedha live better lives. But will it come at too great a cost?

A cute-looking manga adaptation of Frozen II is also coming from the Viz folks, and is set for release on Feb. 9, 2021:

