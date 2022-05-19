New Minecraft graphic novel and boxed sets coming from Dark Horse Books

Collect all the official Minecraft graphic novels in this upcoming lineup!

Dark Horse Books presents two new boxed sets: Minecraft Boxed Set by Sfé R. Monster and Sarah Graley, and Minecraft: Wither Without You Boxed Set by Kristen Gudsnuk. And there’s more–a new original graphic novel by Stephanie Ramirez, Minecraft: Open World—Into the Nether, for ages 10 and up.

Minecraft: Open World–Into the Nether