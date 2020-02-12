Hellboy board game miniature grows up as collectible statue

You made a Hellboy board game happen, and now the devilishly divine minitature version of the hellish hero is getting an upgrade to a larger collectible statue.

The first Hellboy statue based on Mantic Games’s bestselling Hellboy: The Board Game miniature is limited to 500 and available now for pre-order, with an expected ship date this summer.

This exclusive statue was sculpted by the creative team at Mantic Games and painted by Ed Bradley as if you lifted the hero right out of the pages of the acclaimed graphic novels and comics.

Posed to pack quite a punch, Hellboy stands approximately 9 inches tall on a hellscape terrain base approximately 7.5 inches wide. Level 52 Studios did the statue prototype and base sculpt.

On sale now, Hellboy: The Board Game is a co-operative experience in which players face off against some of the comic’s most famous foes. Up to four people take control of iconic BRPD members – Hellboy, Abe Sapien, Liz Sherman and Johann Kraus – before exploring gothic locations, uncovering ancient artifacts and battling one of Hellboy’s most notorious foes, Rasputin.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

