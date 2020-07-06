You read that headline right.

“Join Scooby-Doo and the gang in their first Halloween movie mystery,” the trailer for Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo! proclaims — but there have been at least two other “Halloween movie mysteries” that I can count (Scooby-Doo! and the Goblin King and Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery are both set on All Hallow’s Eve, thankyouverymuch, not to mention the various TV series episodes that are Halloween themed …)

With fake monsters and candy galore, Halloween is heaven for these hungry foodies going door-to-door. But this year, their sweet holiday turns sour when the neighborhood pumpkin patch is infected by toxic ooze, creating high-flying jack-o-lanters, and a king-sized pumpkin leader squashing everything in its path. It’s up to Scooby-Doo and the gang as they team up with their pals, Bill Nye the Science Guy and Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, to solve this mystery of gigantic proportions and save Crystal Cove!



Happy Halloween Scooby-Doo! features the familiar voice talents of Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo/Fred Jones, Grey Griffin as Daphne Blake, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy Rogers and Kate Micucci as Velma Dinkley. The film also stars Cassandra Peterson as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark and Bill Nye as himself. Happy Halloween Scooby-Doo! was executive produced by Sam Register (Looney Tunes Cartoons). The film was written, produced and directed by Maxwell Atoms.



Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang are back in action in Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo! a brand-new animated film that arrives on Digital and DVD this fall, from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

So, we’re back to Crystal Cove as a setting, and the recent Mystery Inc. animated cast of Lillard and company (who were ditched for the big-screen Scoob! that was released on digital home video because coronavirus).

And, oh yeah, they’re all going up against Batman villain Dr. Jonathan Crane, aka the Scarecrow, who’s escaped from Gotham City’s Arkham Asylum! Warner Bros. is building up the DC universe, all right — just not quite the one you were expecting!