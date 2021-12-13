More graphic novels delving into backstories of Critical Role’s Mighty Nein

—The Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins line from Dark Horse Comics and Critical Role expands once again with the arrival of Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Fjord Stone. Kevin Burke and Chris “Doc” Wyatt, writers for the highly anticipated Amazon Original animated series Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina, join fan-favorite artist Selina Espiritu, colorist Diana Sousa, letterer Ariana Maher, along with Matthew Mercer and Travis Willingham from the cast of Critical Role to bring Fjord’s early years to life in this all-new hardcover graphic novel!

Growing up in an orphanage on the Menagerie Coast, Fjord Stone has never been comfortable with the assumptions people draw from his half-orc heritage. His sweet, sensitive nature will do him no favors in Port Damali. Luckily, a chance meeting lands Fjord with a job, a mentor, and more adventure than he could ever dream of on the path that will eventually lead him to the rest of the Mighty Nein!

Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Fjord Stone hardcover will be available everywhere books are sold July 13, 2022. It is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop.

The Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins line is presented in hardcover format and volumes will retail for $17.99 each. More from Dark Horse Comics and Critical Role include the ongoing Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins comic series, the newly released Critical Role: The Tales of Exandria comic series, and the Critical Role: The Chronicles of Exandria art book.