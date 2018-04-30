Comics Events Featured Top story

Remember: Free Comic Book Day isn’t free

April 30, 2018
Add Comment
Jayson Peters
Updated June 18, 2020

Don’t be one of those people.

You know the kind I mean: Free Comic Book Day freeloaders.

The first Saturday in May is widely known as Free Comic Book Day across the U.S. This year, due to the COVID-19 of 2020, it will instead take the form of weekly freebies from July 15 through Sept. 9. But that doesn’t mean you should feel “free” to take it literally.

Oh, do go — by all means. But don’t just show up at your nearest comic book store(s) on Free Comic Book Day and take the free comic(s), then leave.

Buy some comics. Graphic novels, even. Hardcover, deluxe versions. Or a hat or a T-shirt.

Something.

That killer trade edition of The Killing Joke you’ve been meaning to add to your collection forever? Buy it.

Want to bone up on the Dark Phoenix Saga before it hits the big screen again? Make it so.

Do the back-issue bins have what you need to fill the gaps in your long-ago-started Conan collection? Dive on in.

These stores depend on our patronage, and we’ve seen far too many of them fade away in recent years. The industry is struggling as consumption goes digital, like so many are. The ones that can afford to innovate and adapt will remain — but only if they can count on a customer base to be there for their signature events.

So, if you like reading print comics, get the “F” out there — and take the “Free” out of Free Comic Book Day while you’re at it.

If you’ve never been a regular, this is a perfect time to start.

If your area is blessed with more than one comic book store, make a day of it and do the circuit until you find the one that’s right for you. It will be a lot of fun, if nothing else.

A look at Free Comic Book Day 2019 Gold and Silver Sponsor titles

Editor’s note: Any ads you see on this post or this website for Free Comic Book Day are either run for free as a courtesy or were incidentally included in programmatic network advertising; Nerdvana was not directly compensated. (We get the same free comics you do on FCBD — no more, no less!)

Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

