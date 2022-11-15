Free Comic Book Day 2023 Gold titles revealed

8 mins ago
Jayson Peters
The Free Comic Book Day Committee has selected the thirteen Gold Sponsor comic book titles for the comic book industry’s most anticipated annual event: Free Comic Book Day. FCBD is celebrated annually on the first Saturday in May at participating comic book shops worldwide, with next year’s event taking place on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The participating titles were curated by 20+ comic shop retailers who make up the FCBD Selection Committee. This year’s comic book lineup features something for everyone: from superheroes to movies and video games, beloved franchises and favorites for all-ages. The Gold Sponsor titles come from the industry’s top publishers including AfterShock Comics, Archie Comics, BOOM! Studios, Dark Horse Comics, Dynamite Entertainment, Graphix, IDW Publishing, Image Comics, Kodansha Comics, Marvel, Titan Comics, and VIZ Media.

“This year’s lineup of titles has something for every kind of comic fan,” said Ashton Greenwood, Free Comic Book Day spokesperson. “We’re looking forward to another great year celebrating comic books and comic book shops, and we think this year’s lineup gives fans a lot to be excited about!”

The full line-up of this year’s comic books will be released on Thursday, Nov. 17, when thirty-one additional FCBD Silver Sponsor titles are announced. A complete listing of all forty-four FCBD titles can also be found in the December 2022 issue of Diamond Comic Distributors’ PREVIEWS catalog, on sale at comic book shops on Wednesday, Nov. 23. 

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: GOLD COMICS

  • AfterShock Comics | SEISMIC STORIES
  • Archie Comics | ARCHIE HORROR PRESENTS: THE CURSED LIBRARY
  • BOOM! Studios | RANGER ACADEMY
  • Dark Horse Comics | UMBRELLA ACADEMY/ THE WITCHER
  • Dynamite Entertainment | RED SONJA: SHE-DEVIL WITH A SWORD #0
  • Graphix/ Scholastic | DOG MAN AND THE LEAGUE OF MISFITS
  • IDW Publishing | STAR TREK
  • Image Comics | FISHFLIES #1 FCBD 2023 PREVIEW EDITION
  • Kodansha Comics | ALL AGES GOLD SAMPLER
  • Marvel Comics | AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/ VENOM
  • Marvel Comics | AVENGERS/ X-MEN
  • Titan Comics| CONAN THE BARBARIAN FCBD 2023 SPECIAL
  • VIZ Media | CHOUJIN X/ ROOSTER FIGHTER

