Free Comic Book Day 2020 Gold Sponsor comics announced

The Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) Committee has selected the 12 Gold Sponsor comic book titles for the comic book industry’s most anticipated annual event: Free Comic Book Day! FCBD happens each year on the first Saturday in May at participating comic book shops worldwide, with next year’s event taking place on May 2, 2020.

The titles were curated by over 20 comic shop retailers who make up the FCBD Selection Committee. This year’s comic book lineup features something for everyone: from superheroes, to popular television shows and video games, to beloved franchises, and all-ages favorites. The Gold Sponsor titles come from the industry’s top publishers, including DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Dark Horse Comics, IDW Publishing, Image Comics, Archie Comics, BOOM! Studios, Macmillan/First Second Books, Valiant Entertainment, Random House Children’s Books, Ten Speed Press and VIZ Media.

“The quality of titles from publisher applicants made for some tough choices this year,” said Ashton Greenwood, Free Comic Book Day spokesperson. “It’s a solid indicator that Free Comic Book Day truly is the ideal event to showcase the best titles you can find in comic book shops. We can’t wait to once again share the FCBD experience with fans and everyone who loves comic books.”

The full line-up of this year’s comic books will be announced later this week, when 35 additional FCBD Silver Sponsor titles and two FCBD Educational Support titles will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 19. A complete listing of all 47 FCBD titles and both FCBD Educational Support Titles can also be found in the January issue of Diamond Comic Distributors’ PREVIEWS catalog, on sale at all comic book shops Jan. 1, 2020.

























