Free Comic Book Day 2020 Gold Sponsor comics announced

The Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) Committee has selected the 12 Gold Sponsor comic book titles for the comic book industry’s most anticipated annual event: Free Comic Book Day! FCBD happens each year on the first Saturday in May at participating comic book shops worldwide, with next year’s event taking place on May 2, 2020.

The titles were curated by over 20 comic shop retailers who make up the FCBD Selection Committee. This year’s comic book lineup features something for everyone: from superheroes, to popular television shows and video games, to beloved franchises, and all-ages favorites. The Gold Sponsor titles come from the industry’s top publishers, including DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Dark Horse Comics, IDW Publishing, Image Comics, Archie Comics, BOOM! Studios, Macmillan/First Second Books, Valiant Entertainment, Random House Children’s Books, Ten Speed Press and VIZ Media.

“The quality of titles from publisher applicants made for some tough choices this year,” said Ashton Greenwood, Free Comic Book Day spokesperson. “It’s a solid indicator that Free Comic Book Day truly is the ideal event to showcase the best titles you can find in comic book shops. We can’t wait to once again share the FCBD experience with fans and everyone who loves comic books.”

The full line-up of this year’s comic books will be announced later this week, when 35 additional FCBD Silver Sponsor titles and two FCBD Educational Support titles will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 19. A complete listing of all 47 FCBD titles and both FCBD Educational Support Titles can also be found in the January issue of Diamond Comic Distributors’ PREVIEWS catalog, on sale at all comic book shops Jan. 1, 2020.

  • ARCHIE: BLUE RIBBON PRESENTS Archie Comics Archie launches their "Blue Ribbon" line of Original Graphic Novels, starting with a pair of all-new stories featuring the worlds of Betty & Veronica: The Bond of Friendship and CW's Riverdale! Be the first to get a glimpse at the stories by Micol Ostow, Jamie Rotante, Brittney Williams, Thomas Pitilli and more! Plus, get a sneak peek at Scholastic's latest original Archie titles coming soon to comic shops! Rating: Teen
  • MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: RANGER SLAYER PREVIEW BOOM! Studios Meet The Ranger Slayer — a.k.a. Kimberly Hart, the Pink Mighty Morphin Power Ranger — from the alternate universe ruled by Lord Drakkon! Discover her full origin story, collected together for the first time with content from Saban's Go Go Power Rangers #9-12 and the exclusive short story from the sold-out Shattered Grid Deluxe Edition. This is the perfect jumping-on point for any new fan and sets the stage for one of the biggest moments in Power Rangers history! Rating: Teen
  • CRITICAL ROLE/NORSE MYTHOLOGY PREVIEW Dark Horse Comics Captivating stories from two expansive worlds! In Critical Role, the legends of Vox Machina travel far and wide... but which ones are just colorful flights of fancy, and which are actually true? Gather 'round as several of these tall tales are told, each more far-fetched than the last. Then get an introduction to the world of Neil Gaiman's Norse Mythology, a new comic series adapted by award-winning comics artist P. Craig Russell that will feature art by Jerry Ordway, Mike Mignola, Jill Thompson, and more of comics' greats! Rating: Mature
  • DC COMICS TOP SECRET GOLD TITLE DC Comics A special, top secret project too big to announce! Stay tuned in the months to come for exciting announcements about DC Entertainment's Gold title in the February PREVIEWS and on freecomicbookday.com! Rating: Teen
  • INVESTIGATORS: TAKE THE PLUNGE SNEAK PEEK :01 First Second Books Get a sneak peek of Book 2 in the InvestiGators series! Mango and Brash are going undercover (and underground!) as city sewer workers to unclog a sticky situation! But when their search for the criminal Crackerdile backfires, the toilets they travel through back up, and the InvestiGators take the blame for it! Can they restore their good name and put the real culprit behind bars before the whole city is in deep water? Rating: All-Ages
  • MY LITTLE PONY: FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC FCBD 2020
  • FIREPOWER #1
  • X-MEN
  • ONLY A MATTER OF SPACE-TIME
  • JACK KIRBY: THE EPIC LIFE OF THE KING OF COMICS
  • VALIANT 2020: THE YEAR OF HEROES FCBD SPECIAL
  • THE LEGEND ZELDA: TWILIGHT PRINCESS/SPLATOON: SQUID KIDS COMEDY SHOW PREVIEW

