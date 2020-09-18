If you’re like me, you have a love and hate relationship with Loot Crate. I loved being a Loot Crate member years back, and I’ve subscribed to the standard crate and the Star Wars crate. But over time my interest waned, and Loot Crate’s specialty mailings just couldn’t catch my interest anymore.

Until I saw this in my inbox. Squirrelpool. Toothpick. Holder.

Tell me this little guy doesn’t warm your icy heart.

Just look at the toothpicks looking like wee little squirrelpool weapons!

Loot Crate’s announced their The Other Guy in Red crate will also contain an ugly sweater T-shirt, slipper socks and more.

To make sure the new Deadpool holiday Loot Crate The Other Guy in Red shows up at your door (or that of the “merc with a mouth” fan in your life) in time for the holidays, be sure to order by Dec. 15 at 9 p.m. PST.

Deadpool Crates start at $34.99 plus shipping and handling. Supplies are limited.