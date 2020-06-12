DC and Marvel Comics writer Denny O’Neil dies at 81

GamesRadar+ reports on the passing of comic book writer and editor Denny O’Neil at age 81 from natural causes.

Best known for his work on Batman, O’Neil is “credited for guiding the Dark Knight back to his darker roots after a period of campiness brought on by the success of the 1960s Batman TV series.”

“During his time on Batman, he created/co-created Ra’s al Ghul, Talia al Ghul, Leslie Thompkins, Azrael, and Richard Dragon; he was also involved in the revitalization of the Joker and Two-Face as modern DC villains, and oversaw the death of Jason Todd, the second Robin.” GamesRadar+

Tributes for Denny O’Neil:

RIP Denny O’ Neil—one of visionary architects of DC Comics who helped revive Batman in the 1970’s and remains my favorite Green Lantern writer to date. Through his editing and writing, Denny was one of the earliest writers whose work and focus on social issues pushed comics 1/ pic.twitter.com/5zqmD4Wz7T — Jim Lee (@JimLee) June 12, 2020

This is the bitterest pill. Denny O’Neill’s run with Neal Adams on Green Lantern/Green Arrow has always been the comic I have strived to emulate. His heroes were just and kind and real… just like the man himself.



Thanks for the memories Denny. https://t.co/TKaPGteeum — Joshua Smith (@PKLD_BEATZ) June 12, 2020

RIP Denny O'Neill. His book on writing comics was indispensable to me as a teenager. pic.twitter.com/nqupTPYgP3 — Danny Djeljosevic (@djeljosevic) June 12, 2020

RIP Denny O’Neill. One of the greatest progressive writers DC comics ever had. pic.twitter.com/oewvgUU5Gu — Dan Jacka (@TheDanJacka) June 12, 2020