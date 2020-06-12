DC and Marvel Comics writer Denny O’Neil dies at 81

GamesRadar+ reports on the passing of comic book writer and editor Denny O’Neil at age 81 from natural causes.
Best known for his work on Batman, O’Neil is “credited for guiding the Dark Knight back to his darker roots after a period of campiness brought on by the success of the 1960s Batman TV series.”
“During his time on Batman, he created/co-created Ra’s al Ghul, Talia al Ghul, Leslie Thompkins, Azrael, and Richard Dragon; he was also involved in the revitalization of the Joker and Two-Face as modern DC villains, and oversaw the death of Jason Todd, the second Robin.”GamesRadar+
Nerdvana file photos by Bob Leeper
Tributes for Denny O’Neil:
SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:
Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'
Add Comment