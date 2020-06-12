Comics Television

DC and Marvel Comics writer Denny O’Neil dies at 81

2 hours ago
Add Comment
Jayson Peters
Springs Hosting
Shop Star Wars at Calendars.com Now!
Shop Doctor Who at Calendars.com Now!
Find Games on Calendars.com
Shop Star Trek at Calendars.com Now!
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn

GamesRadar+ reports on the passing of comic book writer and editor Denny O’Neil at age 81 from natural causes.

Best known for his work on Batman, O’Neil is “credited for guiding the Dark Knight back to his darker roots after a period of campiness brought on by the success of the 1960s Batman TV series.”

“During his time on Batman, he created/co-created Ra’s al Ghul, Talia al Ghul, Leslie Thompkins, Azrael, and Richard Dragon; he was also involved in the revitalization of the Joker and Two-Face as modern DC villains, and oversaw the death of Jason Todd, the second Robin.”

GamesRadar+
Denny O'Neil
Denny O'Neil
Comic book legends Denny O'Neil and Roy Thomas at Phoenix Fan Fusion
Denny O'Neil, Michael Uslan
Neal Adams, Denny O'Neil
Denny O'Neil
Denny O'Neil, Neal Adams

Nerdvana file photos by Bob Leeper

Tributes for Denny O’Neil:

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn
Buy Me a Coffee at ko-fi.com
SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Here and there ...

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Jayson Peters

Digital, social and print media pro. Nerdvana's founder, curator and editor.

Add Comment

Post a comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samurai Comics
Springs Hosting
Shop Geek Calendars Now!
Shop Star Wars at Calendars.com Now!
Shop Star Trek at Calendars.com Now!
Shop Doctor Who at Calendars.com Now!
free website checkup