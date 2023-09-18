Banner: Support Extra Life @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Dark Horse teases Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III

4 hours ago
Jayson Peters
It has been one year since the fall of Starlight Beacon ...
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmailReddit
SWTHR Adventures Phase III
SWTHR Adventures Phase III

The Force is strong in the latest Dark Horse Comics and Lucasfilm Publishing team-up, beginning with Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III issue #1. In this new comics chapter, the marauders known as the Nihil have claimed numerous sectors of space for themselves. Worlds are trapped in this insidious Occlusion Zone. And so are the Jedi. But is there still hope? Find out in the latest phase of the The High Republic Adventures saga, written by New York Times bestselling writer Daniel José Older, with interior art and cover by Harvey Tolibao and colors by Michael Atiyeh. The issue will also feature a variant cover by Soroush Barazesh.

“Are you here to help us overthrow the Nihil?”

It has been one year since the fall of Starlight. Padawan Lula Talisola and many others are missing and presumed dead. At the Almohaj Cantina, a Republican Outpost on the planet of Eriadu, Zeen mourns…and waits. When an intriguing transmission is received from Tartak Vil, a warlord on the remote moon of Bracront, Zeen, Qort, and a void-contemplating droid named 5A-G3 must venture once more into hyperspace to repair their fractured team and, perhaps, the galaxy.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 (of many) will be in comic shops Dec. 6, 2023. Both the original and variant cover edition of the comic are available for pre-order now at your local comic shop for $3.99.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

Ahsoka duels Anakin Star Wars: Ahsoka promo reveals a major series guest star
Listen to Kevin Kiner’s ‘Ahsoka’ End Credits score
‘Rebel Crew’: Disney+ celebrates ‘Ahsoka’ launch with new featurette
Loki Disney+ original series Disney+ Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm series getting 4K, Blu-ray releases
Huyang in Ahsoka Ahsoka episodes shift to Tuesday nights at prime time
Ahsoka Tano Watch a clip from ‘Ahsoka’
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmailReddit

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Events

Con Nichiwa
Con Nichiwa
3 Nov 23
Tucson
Con Nichiwa
Con Nichiwa
4 Nov 23
Tucson
Con Nichiwa
Con Nichiwa
5 Nov 23
Tucson
Taiyou Con 2024
Taiyou Con 2024
5 Jan 24
Mesa
Taiyou Con 2024
Taiyou Con 2024
6 Jan 24
Mesa
  • Springs Hosting