Dark Horse teases Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III

It has been one year since the fall of Starlight Beacon ...

The Force is strong in the latest Dark Horse Comics and Lucasfilm Publishing team-up, beginning with Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III issue #1. In this new comics chapter, the marauders known as the Nihil have claimed numerous sectors of space for themselves. Worlds are trapped in this insidious Occlusion Zone. And so are the Jedi. But is there still hope? Find out in the latest phase of the The High Republic Adventures saga, written by New York Times bestselling writer Daniel José Older, with interior art and cover by Harvey Tolibao and colors by Michael Atiyeh. The issue will also feature a variant cover by Soroush Barazesh.

“Are you here to help us overthrow the Nihil?”

It has been one year since the fall of Starlight. Padawan Lula Talisola and many others are missing and presumed dead. At the Almohaj Cantina, a Republican Outpost on the planet of Eriadu, Zeen mourns…and waits. When an intriguing transmission is received from Tartak Vil, a warlord on the remote moon of Bracront, Zeen, Qort, and a void-contemplating droid named 5A-G3 must venture once more into hyperspace to repair their fractured team and, perhaps, the galaxy.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 (of many) will be in comic shops Dec. 6, 2023. Both the original and variant cover edition of the comic are available for pre-order now at your local comic shop for $3.99.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …