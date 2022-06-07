Dark Horse presents sci-fi thriller graphic novel ‘Kepler’ from X-Files’ David Duchovny

3 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Dark Horse books is proud to present the new sci-fi thriller Kepler. The hardcover graphic novel is co-written by actor and author David Duchovny (X-Files, The Reservoir) and comics veteran Phillip Sevy (Tomb Raider, Triage), with illustration, letters, and colors by Sevy.

When the Benadem, benevolent space gods, return to KEPLER, a planet where homosapiens went extinct and other hominid species thrived, their arrival threatens to plunge the world into chaos. West, a 16-year-old Neanderthal girl, is thrust into the conflict and is the only hope to prevent extinction. Her efforts, unique because of her mixed hominid heritage, not only change her life, but also reveal the merciless ambition and identity of the gods themselves.

In the tradition of Planet of the ApesKepler is an allegorical thriller of environmental disaster, colonialism, religion, history, and adolescence told through the eyes of a lonely outsider.

The Kepler hardcover will be in comic shops Nov. 16, 2022 and bookstores Nov. 29, 2022. It is available for pre-order on AmazonBarnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop and bookstoreKepler will retail for $19.99.

