Dark Horse Comics adapting original Predator screenplay

Predator: The Original Screenplay (Dark Horse Comics)

Before there was Predator, there was Hunters. Now, Dark Horse Comics and Twentieth Century Fox are presenting that story in Predator: The Original Screenplay.

Adapted from James E. Thomas and John C. Thomas’ 1984 screenplay Hunters, writer Jeremy Barlow (Alien vs. Predator: Thicker Than Blood, Star Wars: Empire), artist Patrick Blaine (Star Wars: Empire, Witchblade), and inker Andy Owens (Tomb Raider, Ghost) bring the original story to brutal life.

In Predator: The Original Screenplay, a team of military specialists are on a rescue mission in the jungles of Central America. The details of the mission are classified, but the team soon uncovers a trail of lies and deceit. Something is observing them — tracking their every move. The hunt has begun!

“The Original Screenplay” stories (Alien 3 and Alien) are a line of books that present alternate storylines and events for the now classic sci-fi motion picture masterpieces.

Predator: The Original Screenplay #1 (of five) goes on sale June 10, 2020, and is available for pre-order at your local comic shop.

