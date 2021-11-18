Dark Horse Comics returning to Star Wars publishing in 2022

1 hour ago
Jayson Peters
Dark Horse Comics Star Wars

Dark Horse joins Marvel in Star Wars comics universe, picking up all-ages line from IDW

Dark Horse Comics, in collaboration with Lucasfilm and Disney Worldwide Publishing, today announced a new line of all-ages comics and graphic novels expanding the Star Wars galaxy.

Beginning in spring 2022, expect adventures in every era, from the High Republic through the rise of the First Order, from Dark Horse as the license for these stories transitions away from IDW Publishing. Marvel Comics will continue to publishing other Star Wars titles as it does now.

Dark Horse has collaborated with Lucasfilm over the course of nearly 30 years on a variety of comics and art books, from Dark Empire in 1991 to The Art of Star Wars Rebels in 2020.  Now, Dark Horse is returning to the many worlds of Star Wars with all-new stories for readers of all ages. 

“Dark Horse has a rich history publishing Star Wars comics and graphic novels,” said Mike Richardson, Dark Horse Comics founder and CEO. “Star Wars is near and dear to all of our hearts and I’ve been a fan since I saw the original film nineteen times during its original release. I am thrilled that Dark Horse will once again bring new stories to life from this incredible galaxy and I’m not exaggerating when I say we can’t wait to bring these new adventures to fans of every age.”

 “All of us at Lucasfilm Publishing are thrilled to be working with Mike Richardson and everyone at Dark Horse on comics and original graphic novels set in a galaxy far, far away,” said Michael Siglain, Lucasfilm Publishing creative director. “There are unlimited storytelling possibilities for all ages comics, and we look forward to collaborating with Dark Horse—and with the best writers and artist in the industry—to bring those stories to readers and fans all over the world.”

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

