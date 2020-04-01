Dark Horse Comics is releasing digital first issues for free

This is no April Fool’s joke! Dark Horse Comics is releasing more than 80 first issue comics, along with a handful of full graphic novels, for free to read on Dark Horse Digital.

From now until April 30, 2020, enjoy the work of an array of writers and artists in stories ranging from Umbrella Academy, Witchfinder, Stranger Things and American Gods, to young readers selections like Disney’s Frozen and Itty Bitty Mask, to graphic novels like Hellboy Volume 1: Seed of Destruction, Beasts of Burden Volume 1, and Empowered Volume 1!

To see the full list, visit digital.darkhorse.com. To start reading, just sign up for free at digital.darkhorse.com with a valid email address, no credit card required.

For more fun ideas of what to do while being indoors, as well as staying up to date on all things Dark Horse, visit darkhorse.com.

Stay home. Stay safe. Read comics.

