Dark Horse anthology Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories coming Aug. 10

2 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Dark Horse Comics makes the jump back to a galaxy far, far away in Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories ...
Dark Horse Comics makes the jump back to a galaxy far, far away in Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories, a new anthology comics series featuring stories set in every era of the Star Wars timeline! Featuring fan-favorite heroes and villains, this anthology series will include stories from a variety of all-star creators including Cecil Castelluci and Michael Moreci. Writer Amanda Deibert (Wonder Woman ’77, Teen Titans Go!) and artist Lucas Marangon (R.I.P.D., Star Wars Tales) craft a tale for Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories #1 set at the height of the Clone Wars!

When the members of a Republic mission led by Senator Padmé Amidala are abducted by the ruthless Separatist General Grievous, Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi jump to the rescue. But the operation quickly goes awry, and the Jedi find themselves cut off and surrounded by an army of battle droids!

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories #1 (of 12) is an all-ages adventure and will be in comic shops Aug. 10, 2022. It is available for pre-order at your local comic shopStar Wars: Hyperspace Stories #1 features a variant cover by artist Miguel Valderrama.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

Tags
