New Critical Role ‘Tales of Exandria’ comics coming from Dark Horse

The world of the hit phenomenon Critical Role is expanding in a new mini-series from Dark Horse Comics.

Written by Eisner Award-winner Darcy Van Poelgeest (Littlebird) and illustrated by Critical Role fan artist CoupleofKooks, with covers by Helen Mask and creative consultation by Critical Role cast member Matthew Mercer, Critical Role and Dark Horse Comics have announced Critical Role: The Tales of Exandria, coming March 17, 2021.

Focused on side characters and stories, the first series in this line of bimonthly comics focuses on Leylas Kryn, the Bright Queen of the Kryn Dynasty. Leylas has spent multiple lives in her pursuit to assemble the Luxon. With her eternal lover Quana at her side, she will stop at nothing to use its power to bring a Golden Age to the people under her rule.



When what seems to be the final piece of the Luxon appears nearby, Leylas sends Quana to collect it…with consequences that may threaten the entire Kryn Dynasty! Critical Role: The Tales of Exandria #1 (of four) is the next addition in an ever-growing line of Critical Role comics, graphic novels, and art books from the ongoing collaboration between Critical Role and Dark Horse Comics.