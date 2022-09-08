‘Crashing’ preview: Supers getting silent treatment in IDW comics miniseries

What if your city’s hero came into your local ER needing medical attention, and things got out of hand? Crashing is a new miniseries comic coming soon from IDW Publishing that explores just that scenario.



Written by Matthew Klein, illustrated by Morgan Beem (Swamp Thing, Adventure Time), colored by Triona Farrell, and lettered by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, Crashing follows Rose Osler, a specialist whose focus is patients with superpowers…at a hospital with a “No Powered Patients” policy.



When a battle between Boston’s protectors and destroyers erupts, Rose is trapped between saving the city’s beloved hero by day and greatest villain at night. Except Rose could become a casualty when she’s forced to risk her recovery. As Rose pushes past her limits to save everyone else, will she be able to save herself?



Think TV’s The Boys meets Nurse Jackie, a superhero thriller and medical drama rolled into one. Crashing hits stands Sept. 21.



Enjoy some preview panels provided by IDW and look for the miniseries when Crashing #1 comes out later this month at your local comic book store:

“I can’t wait for readers to get their hands on issue one,” writer Klein told Nerdvana. “Once a reader owns a copy of a comic it’s theirs. They’re the owner of their experience and it’s completely out of our control what they take from it. So, I’m really stoked to hear/see what readers latch onto in this first issue. Will it be the explosive opening? Maybe it’ll be our main character’s, Rose’s, struggle with her sobriety. Perhaps it’ll be the not-quite-real world struggles the team brilliantly brings to life.



“I have thoughts of what they’ll connect with the most but it’s really cool when readers now upend a creator’s expectations and make this project their own.



“I’ve been in the comics industry for over a decade now. I began by working retail, handselling everything I could, at Forbidden Planet in NYC. Then, I worked my way up to becoming the vice president of sales and marketing for a top ten publisher over the course of six years. My day job is I work for the largest book distributor and a growing comics distributor. To now be seeing a comic from an elite company like IDW with my name on it, alongside this incredibly talented team in Morgan, Triona, Hassan, and Heather, it’s beyond a dream come true. I’m so excited and honored to know that something I got to be part of making a reality is going to be sitting on shelves shortly.”