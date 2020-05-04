Explore the world of classic Star Wars comics

Marvel’s classic Star Wars comics are a vibrant chapter of the Skywalker Saga that is easy to overlook today. Nerdvana’s Bob Leeper has a few of its fascinating elements in his Classic Comic Cover Corner series:

Classic Comic Cover Corner: Star Wars #7 (No, not that one!) (1/27/2013) - With very little direction from Lucas’ then fledgling film company, Marvel Comics took the first step towards expanding the Star Wars universe with Star Wars #7.
Classic Comic Cover Corner – Star Wars #13 (4/13/2014) - It was announced a few days ago that the seven-foot tall and 70-year-old actor, Peter Mayhew, would be reprising his role as Chewbacca in Star Wars: Episode VII...
Classic Comic Cover Corner – Howard the Duck #23 (11/16/2014) - Gene Colan gave us the classic Star Wars film poster as it might have been if George Lucas had found Howard a decade earlier.
Classic Comic Cover Corner – Star Wars #9 (1/18/2015) - They say the future ain’t what it used to be, but as the Star Wars expanded universe returns to Marvel Comics, the past is no longer what it used to be either.
Classic Comic Cover Corner – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi #1 (9/6/2015) - Did you know that when Marvel initially took on the Star Wars comic book license, George Lucas practically had to beg Stan Lee to buy into it?
Classic Comic Cover Corner – The Phantom Blot #2 (9/20/2015) - A few weeks back, George Lucas revealed that Jar Jar Binks was inspired by Goofy. This makes a lot of sense when you really think about it.

