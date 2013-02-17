Every Sunday morning we showcase a classic comic cover, complete with compelling commentary, for your cordial contemplation. It’s the Classic Comic Cover Corner!

Batman #87 – October 1954

Cover art by Win Mortimer



In honor of Valentine’s Day and all of the lovesick heroes out there, this Sunday’s Classic Comic Cover Corner showcases Batman #87 from October 1954. On this cover the Caped Crusader can’t catch a break from crime-fighting long enough to deliver a box of Bat-chocolates and a dozen roses to the magnificent Magda, the toast of two continents! (That girl gets around.)

Just as Bats is making his move the pesky Boy Wonder starts blabbering about that bothersome Bat-signal again. You’d think that the “world’s greatest detective” would eventually get a clue, that if you want to get somewhere with the ladies you’ve got to leave the kid-in-tights at home.

Here’s hoping all of our readers had a great geeky Valentine’s Day!

