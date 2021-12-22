New ‘Assassins’ Creed’ comic from Dark Horse

Dark Horse Comics and Ubisoft team up again to journey into the world of Assassin’s Creed in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Myths. Penned by Alex Freed (Dragon Age: The Silent Grove, Anthem), illustrated by Martin Tunica (Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Song of Glory), colored by Michael Atiyeh (Halo: Escalation, HYPER SCAPE), and lettered by Jimmy Betancourt (HYPER SCAPE, Batman) with covers by Rafael Sarmento (Stanger Things: Tomb of Ybwen), Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Myths is a prequel story to the upcoming game Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök.



Thor, Baldr, and Heimdall have discovered trouble lurking at Asgard’s borders once again. A mighty fire giant from Muspelheim is threatening the land of the Æsir. In the aftermath of the raging battle, Baldr discovers that the Muspels are now massing at the gates of Svartalfheim and begins a journey to bring peace to the realms.



Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Myths #1 will be in comic shops March 16, 2022. It is available for pre-order at your local comic shop .