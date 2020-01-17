Alien: The Original Screenplay comic coming April 2020

Dark Horse Comics and Twentieth Century Fox, with writer Cristiano Seixas, artist Guilherme Balbi (Predators, Superboy), and colorist Candice Han, adapted from the screenplay written by Dan O’Bannon, are collaborating to present Alien: The Original Screenplay.

Alien: The Original Screenplay depicts an alternate line of events initially conceived by Dan O’Bannon before it became the Alien motion picture manuscript: En route to back to Earth, the crew of the starship Snark intercepts an alien transmission. Their investigation leads them to a desolate planetoid, a crashed alien spacecraft, and a pyramidic structure of unknown origin. Then the terror begins . . .

Alien: The Original Screenplay #1 (of five) goes on sale April 22, 2020, just in time for Alien Day celebrated on April 26th! Alien: The Original Screenplay is available for pre-order at your local comic shop.

