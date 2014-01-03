When did they start putting grids on the backside of wrapping paper? I ask because I only recently used up some old, old OLD rolls of Christmas wrap and needed to buy more. What a cool idea! And I bring this up because ’tis the season for great bargains on such wrap — which can be used by resourceful wargamers and RPG groups with their miniatures.

(There’s also Gaming Paper, if you want more options for shapes, like hexagons, and other things like color and scale — but if that doesn’t fit your budget, hit the holiday clearance aisles before it’s all gone!)

Innovation in the wrapping paper space… Grid lines- brilliant! pic.twitter.com/hZOHTsIAyt — Rob Hennigar (@robhennigar) December 13, 2013

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

