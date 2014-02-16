Every Sunday morning we showcase a classic comic cover, complete with compelling commentary, for your cordial contemplation. It’s the Classic Comic Cover Corner!

Superman’s Girlfriend, Lois Lane #29 – November, 1961

Cover Art by Curt Swan

What’s this? Is that floozy, Lois Lane, two-timing it with every hero on the block while Superman is being held captive in an alien trap made of Kryptonite? Nah, she’s just executing the super-secret “Plan L” in order to help her main squeeze make an escape.

You see, in Superman’s Girlfriend, Lois Lane #29, Lois’ every move is being monitored by Superman’s enemies, so in order to assist him she applies lipstick infused with Red Kryptonite crystals to her irresistible lips and then “pretends” to share her affections with other the members of the Justice League of America, letting them know “Plan L” is in effect as she gets up-close and personal with them, kissing them with the Red-K laced make-up.

The heroes then (I’m assuming reluctantly) wipe off the lipstick with their handkerchiefs (as true heroes are known to carry – because, you know, they’re “handy”) and Batman uses a well aimed batarang to toss them to the Man of Steel; who then smears his comrades’ lipstick stains onto his face. The counteractive Red-K crystals allow him to escape the green Kryptonite prison and send the aliens packing.

Some may call Lois’ plan insane, while others (myself included) see it as ingenious. In fact, this Valentine’s weekend my Sweetheart and I are going to devise our own “Plan L”, just in case we ever need it. But I think we’re going to revise it so it doesn’t include her making out with all my super-friends.

