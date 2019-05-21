Castlevania: Journey Through the Years retrospective

Castlevania: Journey Through the Years
A chronological collection of Nerdvana’s Castlevania video game retrospective coverage:
Castlevania – Journey Through the Years, Part 1: Dracula Rises - A retrospective on the Castlevania video game series, in preparation for the upcoming anime on Netflix.
Castlevania – Journey Through the Years, Part 2: A Dark Symphony - A retrospective on the Castlevania video game series, in preparation for the upcoming anime on Netflix.
Castlevania – Journey Through the Years, Part 3: Circle, Lament and Harmony - Castlevania - Journey Through the Years continues with a look at the handheld "Metroidvania" games.
Castlevania – Journey Through the Years, Part 4: Portraits of sorrow - The Castlevania games of the Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS eras are dripping with sorrow - and fun.
Castlevania – Journey Through the Years, Part 5: Dracula Rises No More - Our retrospective Castlevania – Journey Through the Years concludes, but Vampire Killers never say die ...
Castlevania – Journey Through the Years, Part 6: Resurrection - Kid Dracula and Konami Wai-Wai World used Castlevania elements, while the Dreamcast adventure Resurrection failed to fly.
It’s a dead man’s party: the music of Castlevania - The music of Castlevania is a large part of the classic video game series.