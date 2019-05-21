Castlevania: Journey Through the Years retrospective

Castlevania: Journey Through the Years

A chronological collection of Nerdvana’s Castlevania video game retrospective coverage:

Castlevania – Journey Through the Years, Part 1: Dracula Rises - A retrospective on the Castlevania video game series, in preparation for the upcoming anime on Netflix.
Castlevania – Journey Through the Years, Part 2: A Dark Symphony - A retrospective on the Castlevania video game series, in preparation for the upcoming anime on Netflix.
Castlevania – Journey Through the Years, Part 3: Circle, Lament and Harmony - Castlevania - Journey Through the Years continues with a look at the handheld "Metroidvania" games.
Castlevania – Journey Through the Years, Part 4: Portraits of sorrow - The Castlevania games of the Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS eras are dripping with sorrow - and fun.
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Castlevania – Journey Through the Years, Part 5: Dracula Rises No More - Our retrospective Castlevania – Journey Through the Years concludes, but Vampire Killers never say die ...
Castlevania Resurrection Castlevania – Journey Through the Years, Part 6: Resurrection - Kid Dracula and Konami Wai-Wai World used Castlevania elements, while the Dreamcast adventure Resurrection failed to fly.
It’s a dead man’s party: the music of Castlevania - The music of Castlevania is a large part of the classic video game series.

Even more Castlevania:

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Reflections on Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – 1 year later
castlevania season 4 Netflix confirms that Castlevania season 4 is coming
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night comes to mobile
Castlevania Season 3 Netflix’s Castlevania season 3 has writer-producer ‘terrified’
Castlevania Season 3 Castlevania Season 3 trailer: ‘It’s bloody chaos out there!’
Castlevania Season 3 Castlevania Season 3 coming to Netflix March 5

A team of five agents in Riot Games’ competitive shooter game “Valorant,” a new release that some Arizona players say could be the next big thing in esports. (Image courtesy of Riot games) The new FPS Valorant is a big esports hit in Arizona schools
Star Wars Episode I Racer is coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 Game releases: Star Wars racer, Ninjala, Jump Rope Challenge and more
Hardspace: Shipbreaker Hardspace: Shipbreaker preview: a relaxing deconstruction
Final Fantasy VII Remake Final Fantasy 7 Remake gets the orchestral treatment (UPDATED)
