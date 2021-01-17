Whittaker’s ‘Witchfinders’ joins new-look Doctor Who book adaptations

2 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Doctor Who Witchfinders Target Books

“The Witchfinders” is the first Jodie Whittaker Thirteenth Doctor TV story to get a Target Books novelization, continuing a tradition from the 1970s and ’80s that was recently revived to bring adventures from the modern version of televised Doctor Who that started in 2005 to the printed page.

In addition to Joy Wilkinson’s Witchfinders adaptation, six more new novelizations include the long-awaited Target editions of Eric Saward’s Resurrection of the Daleks and Revelation of the Daleks (Fifth and Sixth Doctors, respectively); The Pirate Planet by James Goss, based on the scripts by Douglas Adams and starring the Fourth Doctor; a reissue of Gary Russell’s novelization of The TV Movie starring Paul McGann as the Eighth Doctor. From the new era, The Crimson Horror by Mark Gatiss features the Eleventh Doctor and Dalek by Robert Shearman features the Ninth Doctor.

The Witchfinders brings the updated Doctor Who logo to the Target series, which will carry that branding forward in future releases, according to the BBC. Read more about these releases, and how you can get them starting on March 11, 2021, at BBC’s official Doctor Who website.

