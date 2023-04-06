The Sky: The Art of Final Fantasy Boxed Set (Second Edition) coming in October 2023

9 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
The Sky: The Art of Final Fantasy Boxed Set (Second Edition)

The world-renowned video game franchise comes to life in The Sky: The Art of Final Fantasy Boxed Set (Second Edition). Originally released as a limited edition in 2012, this special collection of works by Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano is available again in a new edition for the first time in a decade. 

This lavish boxed set holds three separate hardcover books (The Sky Volumes 1, 2, and 3) containing Yoshitaka Amano’s visionary illustrations of the heroes, monsters, and worldscapes of the first ten games in the groundbreaking Final Fantasy series. But that’s far from all—also included in the boxed set is the bonus softcover book All About Yoshitaka Amano, containing an interview, a bibliography, thumbnail guides to The Sky, and dozens of photographs of Amano-sensei, his New York and Tokyo studios, and what inspires him as an artist. A further bonus is a mini The Sky Premium Flipbook, containing two different Final Fantasy animations made by Amano-sensei. Completing the boxed set are two souvenir items: a silver ink Final Fantasy print on clear acetate, and two oversized Final Fantasy postcards. The box itself is clothbound with a hinged lid and silver ribbon inside to lift out the interior contents. The Sky is truly a treasure chest for all fans of Final Fantasy and the artist who created its unforgettable imagery, Yoshitaka Amano!

The Sky: The Art of Final Fantasy Boxed Set will arrive in bookstores Oct. 10, 2023 and in comic shops Oct. 11, 2023. It is available for pre-order now on AmazonBarnes and Noble and at your local comic book shop and bookstore and will retail for $199.99.

More Gaming:

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch April 19
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Watch the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cast, directors play D&D together
N64’s Pokemon Stadium bringing 3-D battles to Nintendo Switch library April 12
vecna D&D Direct reveals Minecraft collab, Planescape and Vecna’s return
D&D movie writer/director reunites with Freaks and Geeks friends at the game table
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo shows Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay, announces Switch OLED design
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Springs Hosting