The Sky: The Art of Final Fantasy Boxed Set (Second Edition) coming in October 2023

The world-renowned video game franchise comes to life in The Sky: The Art of Final Fantasy Boxed Set (Second Edition). Originally released as a limited edition in 2012, this special collection of works by Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano is available again in a new edition for the first time in a decade.



This lavish boxed set holds three separate hardcover books (The Sky Volumes 1, 2, and 3) containing Yoshitaka Amano’s visionary illustrations of the heroes, monsters, and worldscapes of the first ten games in the groundbreaking Final Fantasy series. But that’s far from all—also included in the boxed set is the bonus softcover book All About Yoshitaka Amano, containing an interview, a bibliography, thumbnail guides to The Sky, and dozens of photographs of Amano-sensei, his New York and Tokyo studios, and what inspires him as an artist. A further bonus is a mini The Sky Premium Flipbook, containing two different Final Fantasy animations made by Amano-sensei. Completing the boxed set are two souvenir items: a silver ink Final Fantasy print on clear acetate, and two oversized Final Fantasy postcards. The box itself is clothbound with a hinged lid and silver ribbon inside to lift out the interior contents. The Sky is truly a treasure chest for all fans of Final Fantasy and the artist who created its unforgettable imagery, Yoshitaka Amano!



The Sky: The Art of Final Fantasy Boxed Set will arrive in bookstores Oct. 10, 2023 and in comic shops Oct. 11, 2023. It is available for pre-order now on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and at your local comic book shop and bookstore and will retail for $199.99.

