‘The Princess and the Scoundrel’ Star Wars novel to revisit the wedding of Han Solo and Leia Organa

You are cordially invited to the wedding of Leia Organa and Han Solo in 'The Princess and the Scoundrel' by Beth Revis.



Coming August 16, 2022, we hope you can attend! https://t.co/avsAEv6f1d pic.twitter.com/N8gGb18lsI — Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) February 14, 2022 The Aurebesh text translates as: “May the Force Be With You”

This Valentine’s Day, StarWars.com revealed Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel, a new novel from author Beth Revis arriving this summer — Aug. 16, 2022, to be exact.



Set just after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi, the story begins on the forest moon of Endor, where Han proposes in the elation of the rebel victory against the Empire. After a ceremony at the site of the victory celebration at the end of the film, the newlyweds depart for a honeymoon aboard the Halcyon starcruiser, the luxury vessel at the heart of the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience at Disney World Resort. In their most desperate hour, with the war still raging but the Empire nearing its last gasp, the couple must outwit the Imperial remnants clinging to power.



StarWars.com recently sat down with Revis to talk about her love for Leia, how her husband helped refine the dialogue for Han Solo, and the power of love amid the chaos of a galaxy at war: https://www.starwars.com/news/star-wars-the-princess-and-the-scoundrel



Of course, longtime Star Wars readers will remember another version of Han and Leia’s wedding in Dave Wolverton’s 1994 Bantam Spectra novel The Courtship of Princess Leia, but that, along with all of the myriad off-screen “Expanded Universe” of tales from before Disney’s 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm’s properties, is now no longer canon — only what came after, although much of the old canon is still available (because money) under a “Legends” banner.

The Courtship of Princess Leia (Star Wars) Buy it on Amazon

The current Star Wars literary canon:

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …