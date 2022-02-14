‘The Princess and the Scoundrel’ Star Wars novel to revisit the wedding of Han Solo and Leia Organa

1 hour ago
Jayson Peters
The Aurebesh text translates as: “May the Force Be With You”

This Valentine’s Day, StarWars.com revealed Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel, a new novel from author Beth Revis arriving this summer — Aug. 16, 2022, to be exact.

Set just after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi, the story begins on the forest moon of Endor, where Han proposes in the elation of the rebel victory against the Empire. After a ceremony at the site of the victory celebration at the end of the film, the newlyweds depart for a honeymoon aboard the Halcyon starcruiser, the luxury vessel at the heart of the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience at Disney World Resort. In their most desperate hour, with the war still raging but the Empire nearing its last gasp, the couple must outwit the Imperial remnants clinging to power.

StarWars.com recently sat down with Revis to talk about her love for Leia, how her husband helped refine the dialogue for Han Solo, and the power of love amid the chaos of a galaxy at war: https://www.starwars.com/news/star-wars-the-princess-and-the-scoundrel

Of course, longtime Star Wars readers will remember another version of Han and Leia’s wedding in Dave Wolverton’s 1994 Bantam Spectra novel The Courtship of Princess Leia, but that, along with all of the myriad off-screen “Expanded Universe” of tales from before Disney’s 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm’s properties, is now no longer canon — only what came after, although much of the old canon is still available (because money) under a “Legends” banner.

The current Star Wars literary canon:

TitleAuthor(s)Release dateAmazon order linkSupport local
A NEW DAWNJohn Jackson MillerSept. 2, 2014https://amzn.to/2QR3hnrhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780553391473
TARKINJames LucenoNov. 4, 2014https://amzn.to/2Didb9thttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780553392906
HEIR TO THE JEDIKevin HearneMarch 3, 2015https://amzn.to/2KWSlkahttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780345544865
LORDS OF THE SITHPaul S. KempApril 28, 2015https://amzn.to/33pL6HWhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780345511454
DARK DISCIPLEChristie GoldenJuly 7, 2015https://amzn.to/2rsPubZhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101884959
AFTERMATHChuck WendigSept. 4, 2015https://amzn.to/37EeVrGhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101885925
LOST STARSClaudia GraySept. 4, 2015https://amzn.to/2QVV6WShttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781484724989
BATTLEFRONT: TWILIGHT COMPANYAlexander FreedNov. 3, 2015https://amzn.to/2pQ08cihttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101884768
STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS (film novelization)Alan Dean FosterJan. 15, 2016https://amzn.to/37GdhGchttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101966990
BLOODLINEClaudia GrayMay 3, 2016https://amzn.to/34oXMjFhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101885260
AFTERMATH: LIFE DEBTChuck WendigJuly 12, 2016https://amzn.to/2OMCVjVhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101966952
AHSOKAE.K. JohnstonOct. 11, 2016https://amzn.to/2XNxIfNhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781484782316
CATALYST: A ROGUE ONE STORYJames LucenoNov. 15, 2016https://amzn.to/2OoupbWhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101967003
ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY (film novelization)Alexander FreedDecember 2016https://amzn.to/2OnrwYDhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780399178474
AFTERMATH: EMPIRE’S ENDChuck WendigFeb. 21, 2017https://amzn.to/2DlaZ18https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101966983
THRAWNTimothy ZahnApril 11, 2017https://amzn.to/2XO0nRXhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101967027
GUARDIANS OF THE WHILLSGreg RuckaMay 2, 2017https://amzn.to/2L0qqjkhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781484780817
REBEL RISINGBeth RevisMay 2, 2017https://amzn.to/2Dkpq5whttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781484780831
BATTLEFRONT II: INFERNO SQUADChristie GoldenJuly 25, 2017https://amzn.to/2OmuKvEhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781524796822
PHASMADelilah S. DawsonSept. 1, 2017https://amzn.to/2slfqH3https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781524796334
LEIA: PRINCESS OF ALDERAANClaudia GraySept. 1, 2017https://amzn.to/34prfKuhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781484780787
FROM A CERTAIN POINT OF VIEW(Anthology)Oct. 3, 2017https://amzn.to/2OTD8Suhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780345511478
CANTO BIGHT(Anthology)Dec. 5, 2017https://amzn.to/2DgKUQThttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780525478768
STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI (film novelization)Jason FryMarch 6, 2018https://amzn.to/2pSZuuDhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781524797133
LAST SHOT: A HAN AND LANDO NOVELDaniel Jose OlderApril 17, 2018https://amzn.to/2qNN1sIhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780525622147
MOST WANTEDRae CarsonMay 25, 2018https://amzn.to/2L2Ba0Lhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368016308
THRAWN: ALLIANCESTimothy ZahnJuly 24, 2018https://amzn.to/2sm52ifhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780525481287
SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY: EXPANDED EDITION (film novelization)Mur LaffertySept. 4, 2018https://amzn.to/2Dj7yIrhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781984819284
QUEEN’S SHADOWE.K. JohnstonMarch 5, 2019https://amzn.to/2OnM0AFhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368024259
MASTER AND APPRENTICEClaudia GrayApril 16, 2019https://amzn.to/2KXsVmShttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780525619376
ALPHABET SQUADRONAlexander FreedJune 11, 2019https://amzn.to/2R51X0vhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781984821980
THRAWN: TREASONTimothy ZahnJuly 23, 2019https://amzn.to/33oFhdYhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781984820983
STAR WARS MYTHS & FABLESGeorge MannAug. 1, 2019https://amzn.to/2tW4YGxhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368043458
GALAXY’S EDGE: BLACK SPIREDelilah S. DawsonAug. 27, 2019https://amzn.to/33oFsGahttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780593128381
DOOKU: JEDI LOSTCavan ScottOct. 1, 2019https://amzn.to/2pYcbEEhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780593157664
JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER: RESISTANCE REBORNRebecca RoanhorseNov. 5, 2019https://amzn.to/2DkB7cvhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780593128428
JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER: FORCE COLLECTORKevin ShinickNov. 19, 2019https://amzn.to/2sjgfjthttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368045582
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER (film novelization)Rae CarsonMarch 17, 2020https://amzn.to/2OoI2HWhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780593128404
QUEEN’S PERILE.K. JohnstonJune 2, 2020https://amzn.to/2Oq6MiUhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368057141
SHADOW FALL: AN ALPHABET SQUADRON NOVELAlexander FreedJune 23, 2020https://amzn.to/2pYc5Nihttps://bookshop.org/shop/nerdvana
DOCTOR APHRA: AN AUDIOBOOK ORIGINALSarah KuhnJuly 21, 2020https://amzn.to/3ikqEkohttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780593157251
STAR WARS DARK LEGENDSGeorge MannJuly 28, 2020https://amzn.to/36Nd03jhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368057332
POE DAMERON: FREE FALLAlex SeguraAug. 4, 2020https://amzn.to/2ScWOCuhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368051668
STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS — STORIES OF LIGHT AND DARK ANTHOLOGYLou Anders, Tom Angleberger, Preeti Chhibber, Zoraida Córdova, Sarah Beth Durst, Jason Fry, Yoon Ha Lee, Rebecca Roanhorse, Anne Ursu, Greg van EekhoutAug. 25, 2020https://amzn.to/36OzwbUhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368057295
THRAWN: THE ASCENDANCY TRILOGY BOOK 1: CHAOS RISINGTimothy ZahnOct. 6, 2020 Sept. 1, 2020https://amzn.to/34uWOmghttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780593157688
FROM A CERTAIN POINT OF VIEW: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK(Anthology)Nov. 10, 2020https://amzn.to/2YMPsdphttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780593157749
HIGH REPUBLIC: LIGHT OF THE JEDICharles SouleAug. 25, 2020 Jan. 5, 2021https://amzn.to/32WHZc4https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780593157718
HIGH REPUBLIC: A TEST OF COURAGEJustina IrelandJan. 5, 2021https://amzn.to/2TFi4lThttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368057301
HIGH REPUBLIC: INTO THE DARKClaudia GrayOct. 13, 2020 Feb. 2, 2021https://amzn.to/381m5VQhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368057288
VICTORY’S PRICE: AN ALPHABET SQUADRON NOVELAlexander FreedMarch 2, 2021https://amzn.to/3iIj3f6https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781984820075
SKYWALKER: A FAMILY AT WARKristin BaverApril 26, 2021https://amzn.to/3otrTQfhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780744027310
THRAWN: THE ASCENDANCY TRILOGY BOOK 2: GREATER GOODTimothy ZahnMay 4, 2021 April 27, 2021https://amzn.to/3hqOhYIhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780593158296
HIGH REPUBLIC: THE RISING STORMCavan ScottJuly 6 June 29, 2021https://amzn.to/3pvFdV2https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368069830
HIGH REPUBLIC: OUT OF THE SHADOWSJustina IrelandAug. 3 July 27, 2021https://amzn.to/3cDx11w
TEMPEST RUNNER (AUDIO ORIGINAL)Cavan ScottAug. 31, 2021https://amzn.to/3dUWzXe
LIFE DAY TREASURY: HOLIDAY STORIES FROM A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAYCavan Scott, George MannSept. 7, 2021
STAR WARS VISIONS: RONINEmma Mieko CandonOct. 12, 2021https://amzn.to/3uQU13e
QUEEN’S HOPEE.K. JohnstonNov. 2, 2021https://amzn.to/3f5E1pG
THRAWN: THE ASCENDANCY TRILOGY BOOK 3: LESSER EVILTimothy ZahnNov. 16, 2021https://amzn.to/3uZwI7o
THE MANDALORIAN: ORIGINAL NOVELAdam ChristopherCANCELED Fall 2021https://amzn.to/31DG0KShttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780593355619
HIGH REPUBLIC: THE FALLEN STARClaudia GrayJan. 4, 2022https://amzn.to/3ElFxhG
HIGH REPUBLIC: MIDNIGHT HORIZONDaniel Jose OlderFeb. 1, 2022https://amzn.to/3lvIgw6
HIGH REPUBLIC: TEMPEST RUNNER (HARDCOVER SCRIPT)Cavan ScottMarch 1, 2022
QUEEN’S HOPE E.K. JohnstonApril 5, 2022 Nov. 2, 2021https://amzn.to/3f5E1pG
BROTHERHOODMike ChenMay 10, 2022https://amzn.to/3iIVAwF
SHADOW OF THE SITHAdam Christopher June 28, 2022https://amzn.to/3BoJkIS
THE PRINCESS AND THE SCOUNDRELBeth RevisAug. 16, 2022
Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

