The One Ring roleplaying game getting 2nd edition revamp via Kickstarter

Free League Publishing today announced that a new edition of the acclaimed The One Ring tabletop roleplaying game, set in the world of The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R Tolkien, is coming to Kickstarter on Feb. 11.

“The first edition, released in 2011, was hailed as the best attempt at bringing Middle-earth to the gaming table to date, thanks to its thematic rules and painstaking attention to detail,” the company said. “For 10 years, players of the game have traveled far and wide across Middle-earth, adventuring for multiple decades of game time.”

Cubicle 7 published the first edition and, in 2016, adapted its content for licensed use of Wizards of the Coast’s Fifth Edition Dungeons & Dragons RPG system.

The new Free League edition is created in collaboration with game designer Francesco Nepitello. Free League, creators of tabletop RPGs ALIEN, Forbidden Lands and Tales from the Loop, said: “Today, it is time for the game to enter a new era – the new edition of The One Ring brings players further into the Twilight of the Third Age with a new hardbound volume, presenting a set of updated and streamlined rules, developed thanks to years of players’ feedback and raising the game to the standards of quality that have made Free League so popular.

“The look of the game itself has been completely redesigned, offering a view of Middle-earth that is fresh and familiar at the same time.”

The One Ring RPG will soon bring players further into the Twilight of the Third Age. More in-depth information will be revealed at the launch of the Kickstarter.