The Art of The Octopath Traveler coming in English December 2023

14 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Dark Horse Books and Square Enix team up to present The Art of The Octopath Traveler, available in English for the first time. Adapted from The Art of Octopath 2016-2020, this 200+ page hardcover volume is a faithful localization of original Japanese material featuring gorgeous concept art and extensive commentary from the games’ creative teams.

Discover what lies beyond the horizon! Join the travelers in their journey through Orsterra and discover each of their unique origins. Delve into a fantasy landscape full of amazing creatures and scenery. Ponder the inspired design and artistic passion through hundreds of pieces of incredible art from the creation of the critically acclaimed Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent.

The Art of Octopath Traveler arrives in bookstores Dec. 12, 2023 and in comic shops Dec. 13, 2023. This hardcover volume spans 224 pages, measures 8.5 X 12” and is now available to pre-order for $49.99 at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at local comic shops and indie bookstores.

More Gaming:

Star Trek Adventures RPG Lower Decks Star Trek Adventures RPG getting Lower Decks expansion
Nintendo Live event announced for Seattle in September
Jedi: Survivor story trailers tease a place beyond the Empire’s reach
Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch April 19
The Sky: The Art of Final Fantasy Boxed Set (Second Edition) The Sky: The Art of Final Fantasy Boxed Set (Second Edition) coming in October 2023
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Watch the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cast, directors play D&D together
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Springs Hosting