The Art of Star Wars: Visions coming Sept. 7

6 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Dark Horse Books and Lucasfilm present an oversized deluxe hardcover edition of The Art of Star Wars: Visions, which includes an exclusive slipcase and a folio containing a triptych of archive-quality lithographs with stills from each episode.

Featuring nearly 200 pages, The Art of Star Wars: Visions Deluxe Edition hardcover will be available everywhere books are sold Sept. 7, 2022. It is available for pre-order on AmazonBarnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop and bookstore and it will retail for $99.99. This lovingly assembled tome celebrates the talent and tenacity involved in bringing this unique series to life, exploring the art with insightful commentary and unparalleled detail.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

