Journey further through the world of Star Wars Jedi in The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

3 hours ago
Jayson Peters
A behind-the-scenes look at the next chapter of Cal Kestis’ Jedi saga, the Art of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will arrive in December ...
The Art of Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Dark Horse joins forces with Lucasfilm and Respawn Entertainment to present a new art book, The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This behind-the-scenes peek into Cal Kestis’ latest journey in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gives fans a deeper dive into how it all came to life. This oversized, full-color hardcover art book collects concept art and creator commentary from the next entry in Cal’s thrilling saga. The book will also be available in a Deluxe Edition including bonus content such as an exclusive slipcase and new print treatments.

Cal and his allies continue to evade the Empire’s clutches in the Dark Times following the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but just as a hidden hope reveals itself, new dangers emerge and threaten to destroy everything that the young Jedi has fought to preserve.

Explore the process of developing the newest Star Wars Jedi adventure with a tome that intimately chronicles the game’s development, from visionary design to inspirational artwork to stunning final renders. With heroes and villains both familiar and new to the Star Wars Jedi series, breathtaking locales, and incredible ships and weapons, The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor offers a unique look at the inner workings of a galaxy far, far away.

The deluxe edition will include metallic printing treatments, a protective slipcase, and a folio enclosing an archive-quality lithograph.

bookstores Dec. 12, 2023 and in comic shops Dec. 13, 2023. The 192-page hardcover art book is available for pre-order now on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and at your local comic book shop and bookstore and will retail for $49.99 for the Standard Edition and $99.99 for the Deluxe Edition.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

