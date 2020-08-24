Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything brews up new D&D rules

Cover by Magali Villeneuve

Alternate cover by Wylie Beckert only available through local game stores

A new Dungeons & Dragons rulebook coming this fall will add new character class features and subclasses. Also adding new heroic feats, spells and magic items — including tattoos and artifacts, Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything, available starting Nov. 17, 2020, will feature cover art by Magali Villenueve and an alternate cover designed by Wylie Beckert that will only be available at your local game store.

“The special witchcraft of Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything is the freedom it gives you to personalize your D&D character in new ways,” said Jeremy Crawford, the book’s lead designer and the principal rules designer of Dungeons & Dragons. “D&D adventurers are exceptional, and this book gives you the tools to make them and their story even more extraordinary.”

Wizards of the Coast says the fan-favorite artificer class, explored in Eberron supplements, will also appear in the book, as do “group patrons who can help mold the characters’ story and a customization option that lets you shape your character’s origin.

“Whether you’re part of the same criminal syndicate or working for an ancient dragon, each group patron option comes with its own perks and types of assignments,” Wizards of the Coast says.

The book will include subclass options for every D&D class (including the artificer), as well as options to let you “customize your character’s origin using straightforward rules for modifying a character’s racial traits” (a possible long-promised nod to outdated concepts of race). Dungeon Masters will find guidance on running a “session zero” as well as rules for sidekicks (a one-player, one-DM concept first introduced last year in the Essentials Kit), supernatural environments, natural hazards and parleying with monsters. There are also a “plethora of puzzles” promised that can be dropped into any adventure, with varying levels of difficulty, complete with traps and guidance on using the puzzles in a D&D campaign.

According to EN World, Tasha’s Cauldron will also include psionics as an option.

Also announced was an online D&D Celebration Sept. 18-20, celebrating the Sept. 15 launch of Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden, with “the largest virtual D&D game ever” on Saturday, Sept. 19, with more than a thousand concurrent players participating in an epic adventure administered by the D&D Adventurers League, all with the same meta goal to defend Icewind Dale. All proceeds from tickets for D&D Adventurers League play will go to support Extra Life benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.