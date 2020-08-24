Books Gaming RPG Top story

Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything brews up new D&D rules

12 hours ago
Add Comment
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
  • Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything
    Cover by Magali Villeneuve
  • Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything
    Alternate cover by Wylie Beckert only available through local game stores

A new Dungeons & Dragons rulebook coming this fall will add new character class features and subclasses. Also adding new heroic feats, spells and magic items — including tattoos and artifacts, Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything, available starting Nov. 17, 2020, will feature cover art by Magali Villenueve and an alternate cover designed by Wylie Beckert that will only be available at your local game store.

“The special witchcraft of Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything is the freedom it gives you to personalize your D&D character in new ways,” said Jeremy Crawford, the book’s lead designer and the principal rules designer of Dungeons & Dragons. “D&D adventurers are exceptional, and this book gives you the tools to make them and their story even more extraordinary.”

Wizards of the Coast says the fan-favorite artificer class, explored in Eberron supplements, will also appear in the book, as do “group patrons who can help mold the characters’ story and a customization option that lets you shape your character’s origin.

“Whether you’re part of the same criminal syndicate or working for an ancient dragon, each group patron option comes with its own perks and types of assignments,” Wizards of the Coast says.

The book will include subclass options for every D&D class (including the artificer), as well as options to let you “customize your character’s origin using straightforward rules for modifying a character’s racial traits” (a possible long-promised nod to outdated concepts of race). Dungeon Masters will find guidance on running a “session zero” as well as rules for sidekicks (a one-player, one-DM concept first introduced last year in the Essentials Kit), supernatural environments, natural hazards and parleying with monsters. There are also a “plethora of puzzles” promised that can be dropped into any adventure, with varying levels of difficulty, complete with traps and guidance on using the puzzles in a D&D campaign.

According to EN World, Tasha’s Cauldron will also include psionics as an option.

Also announced was an online D&D Celebration Sept. 18-20, celebrating the Sept. 15 launch of Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden, with “the largest virtual D&D game ever” on Saturday, Sept. 19, with more than a thousand concurrent players participating in an epic adventure administered by the D&D Adventurers League, all with the same meta goal to defend Icewind Dale. All proceeds from tickets for D&D Adventurers League play will go to support Extra Life benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

More Dungeons & Dragons:

Eyes Unclouded ‘Eyes Unclouded’ D&D anthology captures the spirit of Studio Ghibli
Hellboy RPG coming built on D&D 5th Edition rules
The Great Dalmuti: Dungeons & Dragons Celebrate The Great Dalmuti’s 25th anniversary with D&D edition of card game
Dungeons & Dragons: Curse of Strahd D&D revamping Curse of Strahd adventure with deluxe boxed edition
Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Begins board game D&D ‘Adventure Begins’ board game provides new entry for RPG world
Mythic Odysseys of Theros D&D’s Magic-based Theros sourcebook released

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Add Comment

Post a comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samurai Comics
free website checkup
Springs Hosting