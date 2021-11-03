Kenobi, Darth Plagueis, Wedge’s Gamble, Dynasty of Evil get Essential Legends Star Wars book reprints

16 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

The next wave of trade paperbacks in the Star Wars Essential Legends Collection will hit bookshelves April 5, 2022, comprising four diverse and popular titles:

Each of these titles will have a new cover featuring stylish original designs from a different artist.

Wedge’s Gamble — which depicts the daring Rebel Alliance takeover of Imperial Center itself, Coruscant — will also receive an all-new, unabridged audiobook edition in the process.

This is the third wave of these trade paperbacks; the first round, in June 2021, resurrected Timothy Zahn’s Heir to the Empire, Matthew Stover’s Shatterpoint and Karpyshyn’s Darth Bane Series Book 1: Path of Destruction. The second, in September 2021, expanded to four titles like the third, including Stackpole’s Rogue Squadron (the first book in that popular starfighter series), the rest of Zahn’s original and groundbreaking trilogy Dark Force Rising and The Last Command, and Darth Bane Book 2: The Rule of Two.

It’s all part of celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm, with publishing partner Del Rey curating a collection of essential and beloved Star Wars novels from the past.

“Novels set in a galaxy far, far away have enriched the Star Wars experience for fans seeking to continue the adventure beyond the screen. When he created Star Wars, George Lucas built a universe that sparked the imagination, and inspired others to create,” Del Rey said in a statement when the first wave was announced. “He opened up that universe to be a creative space for other people to tell their own tales.”

To this day, the EU — though no longer strictly canon — remains an inspiration for Star Wars creators and is published under the label Legends. Ideas, characters, story elements, and more from new Star Wars entertainment trace their origins back to material from the Expanded Universe.

More Essential Legends Collection news:

Star Wars novels get new editions, cover art in Essential Legends Collection
Del Rey expanding Star Wars Essential Legends Collection universe

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

Book of Boba Fett trailer opens up the Star Wars underworld
Star Wars: Visions ‘The Art of Star Wars: Visions coming April 2022 from Dark Horse Books
LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales now streaming on Disney+
The Book of Boba Fett Disney+ opens The Book of Boba Fett on Dec. 29, 2021
Master and Apprentice Here is your Disney-approved Star Wars books canon
Star Wars: Visions Disney releases Star Wars: Visions anime anthology

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

About the author

View All Posts

Jayson Peters

Digital, social and print media pro. Nerdvana's founder, curator and editor.

Samurai Comics