Star Trek: Deep Space Nine original novel by Garak character actor gets audiobook 23 years later

Keeping up with the Cardassians …

Simon & Schuster

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: A Stitch in Time — an original 2000 novel based on the 1990s TV series and written by actor Andrew Robinson from the perspective of his character Elim Garak — is getting an audiobook version read by the actor/author. And it only took 23 years.



The audiobook will be released Aug. 1.

“Narrating the book for the audio version and revisiting Garak and his story was a true labor of love,” Andrew J. Robinson told StarTrek.com. “It made me realize just how much I miss the rascal (but not the make-up!). I hope that people, including those who have read the book, enjoy listening to Garak’s remarkable journey as much as I enjoyed taking it again.”



“A Stitch in Time audiobook has long been near the top of many Star Trek fans’ wish lists,” says Chris Lynch, president and publisher, Simon & Schuster Audio. “We are thrilled that Andrew J. Robinson will fulfill those wishes and give voice to his classic Deep Space Nine tale.”

In Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: A Stitch in Time, for nearly a decade Garak has longed for just one thing — to go home. Exiled on a space station, surrounded by aliens who loathe and distrust him, going back to Cardassia has been Garak’s one dream. Now, finally, he is home. But home is a world whose landscape is filled with death and destruction. Desperation and dust are constant companions and luxury is a glass of clean water and a warm place to sleep.



Ironically, it is a letter from one of the aliens on that space station, Dr. Julian Bashir, that inspires Garak to look at the fabric of his life. Elim Garak has been a student, a gardener, a spy, an exile, a tailor, even a liberator. It is a life that was charted by the forces of Cardassian society with very little understanding of the person, and even less compassion.



But it is the tailor that understands who Elim Garak was, and what he could be. It is the tailor who sees the ruined fabric of Cardassia, and who knows how to bring this ravaged society back together. This is strange, because a tailor is the one thing Garak never wanted to be. But it is the tailor whom both Cardassia and Elim Garak need. It is the tailor who can put the pieces together, who can take a stitch in time.

The novel came about from a biography of the complicated Cardassian in the form of a diary which Robinson penned after he landed the recurring DS9 role — he would reportedly read extracts to fans at Star Trek conventions for fans, and novelist David R. George III suggested he submit it for publishing.

A Stitch in Time (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine #27) Buy it on Amazon

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.