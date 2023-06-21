Star Trek: Deep Space Nine original novel by Garak character actor gets audiobook 23 years later

4 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Keeping up with the Cardassians …

Star Trek DS9 A Stitch in Time read by Andrew J Robinson
Simon & Schuster

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: A Stitch in Time — an original 2000 novel based on the 1990s TV series and written by actor Andrew Robinson from the perspective of his character Elim Garak — is getting an audiobook version read by the actor/author. And it only took 23 years.

The audiobook will be released Aug. 1.

“Narrating the book for the audio version and revisiting Garak and his story was a true labor of love,” Andrew J. Robinson told StarTrek.com. “It made me realize just how much I miss the rascal (but not the make-up!). I hope that people, including those who have read the book, enjoy listening to Garak’s remarkable journey as much as I enjoyed taking it again.”

A Stitch in Time audiobook has long been near the top of many Star Trek fans’ wish lists,” says Chris Lynch, president and publisher, Simon & Schuster Audio. “We are thrilled that Andrew J. Robinson will fulfill those wishes and give voice to his classic Deep Space Nine tale.”

In Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: A Stitch in Time, for nearly a decade Garak has longed for just one thing — to go home. Exiled on a space station, surrounded by aliens who loathe and distrust him, going back to Cardassia has been Garak’s one dream. Now, finally, he is home. But home is a world whose landscape is filled with death and destruction. Desperation and dust are constant companions and luxury is a glass of clean water and a warm place to sleep.

Ironically, it is a letter from one of the aliens on that space station, Dr. Julian Bashir, that inspires Garak to look at the fabric of his life. Elim Garak has been a student, a gardener, a spy, an exile, a tailor, even a liberator. It is a life that was charted by the forces of Cardassian society with very little understanding of the person, and even less compassion.

But it is the tailor that understands who Elim Garak was, and what he could be. It is the tailor who sees the ruined fabric of Cardassia, and who knows how to bring this ravaged society back together. This is strange, because a tailor is the one thing Garak never wanted to be. But it is the tailor whom both Cardassia and Elim Garak need. It is the tailor who can put the pieces together, who can take a stitch in time.

The novel came about from a biography of the complicated Cardassian in the form of a diary which Robinson penned after he landed the recurring DS9 role — he would reportedly read extracts to fans at Star Trek conventions for fans, and novelist David R. George III suggested he submit it for publishing.

A Stitch in Time (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine #27)

Buy it on Amazon

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

Space, the final frontier …

Strange New Worlds cast on where they pick up with Season 2
Spock Star Trek SNW Season 2 LLAP Vulcan salute Ready Room’s Wil Wheaton talks with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ cast about their 2nd season
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Watch all of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ first season free on YouTube
Una Chin Riley trial Court is in session in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2, episode 2 clip
Pike Star Trek SNW Season 2 Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 2nd season teaser trailers bring Kirk, Klingons and Lower Decks crossover
Q himself narrates Roddenberry Archive’s look at all things Enterprise, from A-G and beyond …

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Events

Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
11 Aug 23
Phoenix
Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
12 Aug 23
Phoenix
Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
13 Aug 23
Phoenix
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
3 Feb 24
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
4 Feb 24
Gold Canyon