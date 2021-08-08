Star Trek Adventures Tricorder collectors edition boxed set is a logical RPG expansion

First campaign guide also coming this fall

Modiphius’ Star Trek Adventures tabletop roleplaying game universe just expanded with its first campaign setting book, and its first wearable product suitable for cosplay.

Coming this fall is the Star Trek Adventures tricorder boxed set, the ultimate collectible for tabletop fans of the original series. The tricorder is the world’s first wearable roleplaying game for tabletop fans on the move and cosplayers alike. The set contains a 300-page digest-sized core rulebook, campaign booklet, rules summary sheets, dice, tokens, and character cards for both the crew of the NCC-1701 U.S.S. Enterprise and the crew of the U.S.S. Lexington (featured in the Star Trek Adventures living campaign and forthcoming Shackleton Expanse Campaign Guide).

Every component has been designed to immerse you in the style of the original series, with the full-color digest edition core rulebook featuring a graphic design based on the screen displays and color scheme of the original series’ Enterprise, with lavish illustrations of the era. Its unique collector’s edition dice match the colors of Captain Kirk’s tunic in green and gold.

Opening with a magnetic flap at the top of the box, it features paneling and texture designs based on the original tricorder prop. The tricorder is made from durable ultra-density board, while the components inside are robust but lightweight.

The core rulebook was edited to reflect playing during the Kirk era, giving players all the tools and rules needed to play in the 2260s. This box set is a must-have for Star Trek Adventures fans running an original series campaign, as well as fans of original Star Trek who want an entry into the contemporary roleplaying game.

The boxed set also contains an exclusive original campaign, The Keyhole of Eternity, designed to be played with either a pre-generated crew contained in the tricorder boxed set or original characters you create.

Also set for release this fall is the aforementioned Shackleton Expanse Campaign Guide, a full-color, 312-page campaign guide centered around the Shackleton Expanse, a little-explored region of the Beta Quadrant unique to Modiphius and the Star Trek Adventures game. The Shackleton Expanse Campaign Guide is the first campaign setting book for the Star Trek Adventures product line and includes setting material to make the Shackleton Expanse your own, as well as an epic 10-part campaign that begins in the original series era and continues into The Next Generation era (and can be adapted for use in any era of play).

And check out the Starfleet Division and Klingon Empire dice sets available in various bundles, which look like they belong on a gaming table in the rec room of your favorite starship:





If you’re new to the Star Trek Adventures RPG, you can check out a free quickstart PDF or buy the game as a PDF or physical rulebook.

