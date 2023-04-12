Star Trek Adventures RPG getting Lower Decks expansion

Star Trek Adventures RPG Lower Decks

The Star Trek Adventures roleplaying game is getting an expansion based on the animated and humorous Paramount+ series Star Trek: Lower Decks.

  • Lower Decks digital crew packs (season 1 available now, seasons 2 and 3 coming later in 2023), including playable main and supporting characters pulled from the series and playable game statistics for the U.S.S. Cerritos. Contributing writers include Star Trek Adventures regular contributors Tilly and Susan Bridges, Michael Dismuke, Chris McCarver, and Aaron M. Pollyea.
  • Lurkers, a Lower Decks-themed digital standalone adventure available now, written by veteran Star Trek novelist and regular Star Trek Adventures contributor Christopher L. Bennett.
  • A forthcoming free digital missions brief pack written by contributing writer Michael Dismuke. This pack includes 10 mission outlines, all including the quirky Lower Decks style of humor you can add to your campaigns.
  • All this leads up to the anticipated release in Q3 2023 of the full-size, 240 page full-color hardcover supplement, the Star Trek: Lower Decks Campaign Guide, packed full of information about bringing the Lower Decks tone and style of humor into your Star Trek Adventures campaigns and adventures, information about life on the lower decks of Starfleet and other polities, new spaceframes, eight new playable alien species, new equipment, and more content than you can shake a gumato at!

Below are some sample pages from the RPG book:

Star Trek Adventures RPG Lower Decks State of the Galaxy
Star Trek Adventures RPG Lower Decks Chapter 4 Science and Technology

