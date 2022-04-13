Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com

Star Trek Adventures RPG expanding with Discovery Campaign Guide

11 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Modiphius today announced preorders for the Star Trek Adventures Star Trek: Discovery Campaign Guide, which is available in both standard and collector’s editions, plus the Star Trek Adventures Discovery S2 Crew Pack PDF. All are expected to start shipping in June for the print editions and final PDFs for pre-order customers reporting for duty as soon as they become available. 

Star Trek Adventures Discovery standard
Star Trek Adventures Discovery Campaign Guide standard edition
Star Trek Adventures Discovery collectors edition
Star Trek Adventures Discovery Campaign Guide collectors edition

The Star Trek: Discovery (2256-2258) Campaign Guide presents an all-new time period for telling dramatic Star Trek Adventures stories based on the first two seasons of Star Trek: Discovery. Engage in desperate battles, investigate scientific wonders and strange alien constructs, participate in post-war recovery, and join the search for the mysterious Red Angel.
The divided Klingon Empire unites under one banner. Total war breaks out between the Federation and Klingon Empire. Scientists and explorers are forced to become soldiers. Independent traders and civilians everywhere struggle to survive and thrive.

  • This guide requires a Star Trek Adventures core rulebook to use.
  • The 228-page hardcover Star Trek: Discovery (2256-2258) Campaign Guide contains:
  • A detailed sandbox sourcebook focused on the intense events of 2256-2258, with additional information covering the years between Star Trek: Enterprise and the original series.
  • Five new playable alien species, including the Kelpiens and Saurians, and additional lifepath options for player characters.
  • A daring 3-part campaign set during the crucial final months of the Federation-Klingon War.
  • Gamemaster guidance on how to create your own stories, mission briefs, and plot hooks for this era.
  • A selection of NPCs relevant to this time period, including Federation, Klingon, and other characters.
  • Ten new Starfleet spaceframes, eleven new Klingon spaceframes, and an assortment of NPC starships.
  • Historical excerpts, personal logs, and intercepted communications, providing fresh perspectives on this era of play.
  • Adaptable for use with crews of brave Starfleet officers, fearless Klingon warriors, or independent characters of any kind.

Star Trek Adventures Discovery S2 Crew Pack PDF

Utopia Planitia Starfleet Sourcebook for Star Trek Adventures RPG

This 22-page PDF contains player character statistics for the crew of U.S.S. Discovery NCC-1031 as seen in season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery. The PDF includes Captain Christopher Pike, Commander Saru, Lieutenant Commander Paul Stamets, Commander Michael Burnham, Ash Tyler, Ensign Sylvia Tilly, Philippa Georgiou, Lieutenant Spock and Commander Jett Reno. It also includes player rules for Kelpiens, statistics for several supporting characters, and game statistics for U.S.S. Discovery.

Access to a Star Trek Adventures core rulebook is required to use these characters and rules in play. There is no print version of this product.

Modiphius also previewed a Utopia Planitia Starfleet Sourcebook, “leaving spacedock later this year…”

Space, the final frontier …

Star Trek: Picard’s 3rd and final season is getting the full Next Generation cast back together
April 5: Happy First Contact Day!
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Watch the trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (CBS All Access) Watch the teaser trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Picard Season 2 Guinan and Picard share tea (Earl Grey, piping hot) in new Season 2 trailer
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (CBS All Access) Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres May 5 on Paramount+

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Events

Samurai Comics