Star Trek Adventures RPG expanding with Discovery Campaign Guide

Modiphius today announced preorders for the Star Trek Adventures Star Trek: Discovery Campaign Guide, which is available in both standard and collector’s editions, plus the Star Trek Adventures Discovery S2 Crew Pack PDF. All are expected to start shipping in June for the print editions and final PDFs for pre-order customers reporting for duty as soon as they become available.

Star Trek Adventures Discovery Campaign Guide standard edition Star Trek Adventures Discovery Campaign Guide collectors edition

The Star Trek: Discovery (2256-2258) Campaign Guide presents an all-new time period for telling dramatic Star Trek Adventures stories based on the first two seasons of Star Trek: Discovery. Engage in desperate battles, investigate scientific wonders and strange alien constructs, participate in post-war recovery, and join the search for the mysterious Red Angel.

The divided Klingon Empire unites under one banner. Total war breaks out between the Federation and Klingon Empire. Scientists and explorers are forced to become soldiers. Independent traders and civilians everywhere struggle to survive and thrive.

This guide requires a Star Trek Adventures core rulebook to use.

The 228-page hardcover Star Trek: Discovery (2256-2258) Campaign Guide contains:

A detailed sandbox sourcebook focused on the intense events of 2256-2258, with additional information covering the years between Star Trek: Enterprise and the original series.

Five new playable alien species, including the Kelpiens and Saurians, and additional lifepath options for player characters.

A daring 3-part campaign set during the crucial final months of the Federation-Klingon War.

Gamemaster guidance on how to create your own stories, mission briefs, and plot hooks for this era.

A selection of NPCs relevant to this time period, including Federation, Klingon, and other characters.

Ten new Starfleet spaceframes, eleven new Klingon spaceframes, and an assortment of NPC starships.

Historical excerpts, personal logs, and intercepted communications, providing fresh perspectives on this era of play.

Adaptable for use with crews of brave Starfleet officers, fearless Klingon warriors, or independent characters of any kind.

Star Trek Adventures Discovery S2 Crew Pack PDF

This 22-page PDF contains player character statistics for the crew of U.S.S. Discovery NCC-1031 as seen in season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery. The PDF includes Captain Christopher Pike, Commander Saru, Lieutenant Commander Paul Stamets, Commander Michael Burnham, Ash Tyler, Ensign Sylvia Tilly, Philippa Georgiou, Lieutenant Spock and Commander Jett Reno. It also includes player rules for Kelpiens, statistics for several supporting characters, and game statistics for U.S.S. Discovery.

Access to a Star Trek Adventures core rulebook is required to use these characters and rules in play. There is no print version of this product.

Modiphius also previewed a Utopia Planitia Starfleet Sourcebook, “leaving spacedock later this year…”