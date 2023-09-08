Star Trek Adventures RPG gets Animated Series Supplemental Guide PDF

5 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Celebrate 50 years of Star Trek: The Animated Series by using this full-color guide to add many of the amazing and creative elements of the first Star Trek animated series into your ongoing missions and campaigns.

You don’t need to have watched the series to use this new supplement in your Star Trek Adventures games. The Animated Series continued to build on many of the central tenets of Star Trek storytelling, picking up where the original series left off: diversity, exploration of the Human condition, and more. Build on your game, no matter the era of play, with the contents of this guide.

Star Trek: The Animated Series supplemental guide for Star Trek Adventures RPG

The Star Trek: The Animated Series supplemental guide includes:

  • Nine player character sheets for the main bridge crew, including series newcomers Lt. Arex and Lt. M’Ress
  • Ten NPCs representing a variety of Starfleet officers usable in your game as supporting characters or NPCs
  • Five new player character lifepath options (including Aquan, Kzinti, Pandronian, Phylosian, and Skorr), plus reprinting the Aurelian, Caitian, and Edosian to bring all The Animated Series options together
  • Descriptions of many series-specific worlds, equipment, and spatial phenomena
  • A variety of spaceframes and unique starships presented in the series, including the Aquashuttle, the Romulan Stormbird-class battlecruiser, and Kulkulkan’s starship
  • Ten NPCs (including Harry Mudd, Cyrano Jones, and giant Spock!)
  • Eleven new creatures and critters (including the sehlat and le-matya) to challenge your player characters

This 69-page PDF supplemental guide for the Star Trek Adventures roleplaying game requires a core rulebook to use.

Space, the final frontier …

Tags
