Special edition ‘Light of the Jedi’ may blow your socks off

In celebration of the launch of The High Republic, the new era of Star Wars storytelling, Del Rey has partnered with Out of Print to release a Light of the Jedi Special Edition. This limited edition is signed by author Charles Soule and features an exclusive jacket cover designed by illustrator Jama Jurabaev. It also comes with two exclusive gifts-with-purchase: a High Republic pin and High Republic socks.



This special edition retails at $50.00 and will only be available from Out of Print starting on Jan. 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. EST. Visit Out of Print for more information, and to sign-up for notifications and reminders about the book.

