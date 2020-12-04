Cavan Scott’s Rising Storm to follow Light of the Jedi in Star Wars: The High Republic

Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm
Today, StarWars.com announced and debuted cover art for the second adult novel in the new High Republic series: The Rising Storm by Cavan Scott. Releasing on July 6, 2021, from Del Rey, this novel will build on the heroic Jedi and the nefarious Nihil debuting in Charles Soule’s Light of the Jedi, coming in hardcover and ebook from Del Rey on Jan. 5, 2021.

The new novel series is set centuries before the events of the Star Wars films and TV series.

Star Wars novel cover gallery:

  • Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm
  • Star Wars: Thrawn: The Ascendancy Trilogy: Book II: Greater Good
  • STAR WARS: Alphabet Squadron VICTORY’S PRICE
  • Star Wars High Republic Into the Dark
  • Star Wars High Republic Light of the Jedi
  • From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back
  • Star Wars Thrawn Ascendancy Book I: Chaos Rising
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Stories of Light and Dark
  • Star Wars Poe Dameron Free Fall
  • Star Wars Dark Legends
  • Doctor Aphra: An Audiobook Original
  • Star Wars Shadow Fall an Alphabet Squadron novel
  • Queen's Peril
  • STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER (film novelization)
  • Force Collector
  • Star Wars: Resistance Reborn by Rebecca Roanhorse
  • Dooku: Jedi Lost
  • STAR WARS Galaxy's Edge: Black Spire by Delilah S. Dawson
  • Star Wars Myths & Fables
  • Star Wars: Thrawn: Treason
  • Alphabet Squadron
  • Master and Apprentice
  • Star Wars: Queen's Shadow
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story Expanded Edition
  • Star Wars book Thrawn: Alliances
  • Star Wars: Most Wanted
  • Star Wars Last Shot Han Solo
  • The Last Jedi novelization
  • Star Wars: Canto Bight
  • From a Certain Point of View
  • Leia: Princess of Alderaan
  • Phasma
  • Inferno Squad
  • Guardians of the Whills
  • Rebel Rising
  • Star Wars: Thrawn by Timothy Zahn
  • Aftermath: Empire's End
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story novelization
  • Catalyst: A Rogue One Story
  • Ahsoka
  • Star Wars Aftermath: Life Debt
  • Star Wars Bloodline
  • Star Wars: The Force Awakens novelization by Alan Dean Foster
  • Battlefront: Twilight Company
  • Star Wars: Lost Stars by Claudia Gray
  • Star Wars: Aftermath by Chuck Wendig
  • Dark Disciple
  • Star Wars: Lords of the Sith by Paul S. Kemp
  • Star Wars: Heir to the Jedi by Kevin Hearne
  • Star Wars: Tarkin by James Luceno
  • Star Wars: A New Dawn by John Jackson Miller

Find Star Wars novels by release date:

TitleAuthor(s)Release dateAmazon order linkSupport local
A NEW DAWNJohn Jackson MillerSept. 2, 2014https://amzn.to/2QR3hnrhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780553391473
TARKINJames LucenoNov. 4, 2014https://amzn.to/2Didb9thttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780553392906
HEIR TO THE JEDIKevin HearneMarch 3, 2015https://amzn.to/2KWSlkahttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780345544865
LORDS OF THE SITHPaul S. KempApril 28, 2015https://amzn.to/33pL6HWhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780345511454
DARK DISCIPLEChristie GoldenJuly 7, 2015https://amzn.to/2rsPubZhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101884959
AFTERMATHChuck WendigSept. 4, 2015https://amzn.to/37EeVrGhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101885925
LOST STARSClaudia GraySept. 4, 2015https://amzn.to/2QVV6WShttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781484724989
BATTLEFRONT: TWILIGHT COMPANYAlexander FreedNov. 3, 2015https://amzn.to/2pQ08cihttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101884768
STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS (film novelization)Alan Dean FosterJan. 15, 2016https://amzn.to/37GdhGchttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101966990
BLOODLINEClaudia GrayMay 3, 2016https://amzn.to/34oXMjFhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101885260
AFTERMATH: LIFE DEBTChuck WendigJuly 12, 2016https://amzn.to/2OMCVjVhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101966952
AHSOKAE.K. JohnstonOct. 11, 2016https://amzn.to/2XNxIfNhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781484782316
CATALYST: A ROGUE ONE STORYJames LucenoNov. 15, 2016https://amzn.to/2OoupbWhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101967003
ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY (film novelization)Alexander FreedDecember 2016https://amzn.to/2OnrwYDhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780399178474
AFTERMATH: EMPIRE’S ENDChuck WendigFeb. 21, 2017https://amzn.to/2DlaZ18https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101966983
THRAWNTimothy ZahnApril 11, 2017https://amzn.to/2XO0nRXhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781101967027
GUARDIANS OF THE WHILLSGreg RuckaMay 2, 2017https://amzn.to/2L0qqjkhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781484780817
REBEL RISINGBeth RevisMay 2, 2017https://amzn.to/2Dkpq5whttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781484780831
BATTLEFRONT II: INFERNO SQUADChristie GoldenJuly 25, 2017https://amzn.to/2OmuKvEhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781524796822
PHASMADelilah S. DawsonSept. 1, 2017https://amzn.to/2slfqH3https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781524796334
LEIA: PRINCESS OF ALDERAANClaudia GraySept. 1, 2017https://amzn.to/34prfKuhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781484780787
FROM A CERTAIN POINT OF VIEW(Anthology)Oct. 3, 2017https://amzn.to/2OTD8Suhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780345511478
CANTO BIGHT(Anthology)Dec. 5, 2017https://amzn.to/2DgKUQThttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780525478768
STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI (film novelization)Jason FryMarch 6, 2018https://amzn.to/2pSZuuDhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781524797133
LAST SHOT: A HAN AND LANDO NOVELDaniel Jose OlderApril 17, 2018https://amzn.to/2qNN1sIhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780525622147
MOST WANTEDRae CarsonMay 25, 2018https://amzn.to/2L2Ba0Lhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368016308
THRAWN: ALLIANCESTimothy ZahnJuly 24, 2018https://amzn.to/2sm52ifhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780525481287
SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY: EXPANDED EDITION (film novelization)Mur LaffertySept. 4, 2018https://amzn.to/2Dj7yIrhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781984819284
QUEEN’S SHADOWE.K. JohnstonMarch 5, 2019https://amzn.to/2OnM0AFhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368024259
MASTER AND APPRENTICEClaudia GrayApril 16, 2019https://amzn.to/2KXsVmShttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780525619376
ALPHABET SQUADRONAlexander FreedJune 11, 2019https://amzn.to/2R51X0vhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781984821980
THRAWN: TREASONTimothy ZahnJuly 23, 2019https://amzn.to/33oFhdYhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781984820983
STAR WARS MYTHS & FABLESGeorge MannAug. 1, 2019https://amzn.to/2tW4YGxhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368043458
GALAXY’S EDGE: BLACK SPIREDelilah S. DawsonAug. 27, 2019https://amzn.to/33oFsGahttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780593128381
DOOKU: JEDI LOSTCavan ScottOct. 1, 2019https://amzn.to/2pYcbEEhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780593157664
JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER: RESISTANCE REBORNRebecca RoanhorseNov. 5, 2019https://amzn.to/2DkB7cvhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780593128428
JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER: FORCE COLLECTORKevin ShinickNov. 19, 2019https://amzn.to/2sjgfjthttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368045582
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER (film novelization)Rae CarsonMarch 17, 2020https://amzn.to/2OoI2HWhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780593128404
QUEEN’S PERILE.K. JohnstonJune 2, 2020https://amzn.to/2Oq6MiUhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368057141
SHADOW FALL: AN ALPHABET SQUADRON NOVELAlexander FreedJune 23, 2020https://amzn.to/2pYc5Nihttps://bookshop.org/shop/nerdvana
DOCTOR APHRA: AN AUDIOBOOK ORIGINALSarah KuhnJuly 21, 2020https://amzn.to/3ikqEko
STAR WARS DARK LEGENDSGeorge MannJuly 28, 2020https://amzn.to/36Nd03jhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368057332
POE DAMERON: FREE FALLAlex SeguraAug. 4, 2020https://amzn.to/2ScWOCuhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368051668
STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS — STORIES OF LIGHT AND DARK ANTHOLOGYLou Anders, Tom Angleberger, Preeti Chhibber, Zoraida Córdova, Sarah Beth Durst, Jason Fry, Yoon Ha Lee, Rebecca Roanhorse, Anne Ursu, Greg van EekhoutAug. 25, 2020https://amzn.to/36OzwbUhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368057295
THRAWN: THE ASCENDANCY TRILOGY BOOK 1: CHAOS RISINGTimothy ZahnOct. 6, 2020 Sept. 1, 2020https://amzn.to/34uWOmghttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780593157688
FROM A CERTAIN POINT OF VIEW: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK(Anthology)Nov. 10, 2020https://amzn.to/2YMPsdp
HIGH REPUBLIC: LIGHT OF THE JEDICharles SouleAug. 25, 2020 Jan. 5, 2021https://amzn.to/32WHZc4https://bookshop.org/a/1125/9780593157718
HIGH REPUBLIC: A TEST OF COURAGEJustina IrelandJan. 5, 2021https://amzn.to/2TFi4lT
HIGH REPUBLIC: INTO THE DARKClaudia GrayOct. 13, 2020 Feb. 2, 2021https://amzn.to/381m5VQhttps://bookshop.org/a/1125/9781368057288
VICTORY’S PRICE: AN ALPHABET SQUADRON NOVELAlexander FreedMarch 2, 2021https://amzn.to/3iIj3f6
THRAWN: THE ASCENDANCY TRILOGY BOOK 1: GREATER GOODTimothy ZahnMay 4, 2021
HIGH REPUBLIC: THE RISING STORMCavan ScottJuly 6, 2021
THE MANDALORIAN: ORIGINAL NOVELAdam ChristopherFall 2021https://amzn.to/31DG0KS

Samurai Comics