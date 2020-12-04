Today, StarWars.com announced and debuted cover art for the second adult novel in the new High Republic series: The Rising Storm by Cavan Scott. Releasing on July 6, 2021, from Del Rey, this novel will build on the heroic Jedi and the nefarious Nihil debuting in Charles Soule’s Light of the Jedi, coming in hardcover and ebook from Del Rey on Jan. 5, 2021.

The new novel series is set centuries before the events of the Star Wars films and TV series.

