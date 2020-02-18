Read a dark encounter from The Rise of Skywalker novelization cut from the final movie

The novelization for Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker — known as the “Expanded Edition” — doesn’t come out until March 17, but there’s an excerpt available now that enhances Kylo Ren’s rampage on Mustafar at the beginning of the film to include an encounter with a mysterious being mentioned in early rumors that never made it to the screen:
|A NEW DAWN
|John Jackson Miller
|Sept. 2, 2014
|TARKIN
|James Luceno
|Nov. 4, 2014
|HEIR TO THE JEDI
|Kevin Hearne
|March 3, 2015
|LORDS OF THE SITH
|Paul S. Kemp
|April 28, 2015
|DARK DISCIPLE
|Christie Golden
|July 7, 2015
|AFTERMATH
|Chuck Wendig
|Sept. 4, 2015
|LOST STARS
|Claudia Gray
|Sept. 4, 2015
|BATTLEFRONT: TWILIGHT COMPANY
|Alexander Freed
|Nov. 3, 2015
|STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS (film novelization)
|Alan Dean Foster
|Jan. 15, 2016
|BLOODLINE
|Claudia Gray
|May 3, 2016
|AFTERMATH: LIFE DEBT
|Chuck Wendig
|July 12, 2016
|AHSOKA
|E.K. Johnston
|Oct. 11, 2016
|CATALYST: A ROGUE ONE STORY
|James Luceno
|Nov. 15, 2016
|ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY (film novelization)
|Alexander Freed
|December 2016
|AFTERMATH: EMPIRE’S END
|Chuck Wendig
|Feb. 21, 2017
|THRAWN
|Timothy Zahn
|April 11, 2017
|GUARDIANS OF THE WHILLS
|Greg Rucka
|May 2, 2017
|REBEL RISING
|Beth Revis
|May 2, 2017
|BATTLEFRONT II: INFERNO SQUAD
|Christie Golden
|July 25, 2017
|PHASMA
|Delilah S. Dawson
|Sept. 1, 2017
|LEIA: PRINCESS OF ALDERAAN
|Claudia Gray
|Sept. 1, 2017
|FROM A CERTAIN POINT OF VIEW
|(Anthology)
|Oct. 3, 2017
|CANTO BIGHT
|(Anthology)
|Dec. 5, 2017
|STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI (film novelization)
|Jason Fry
|March 6, 2018
|LAST SHOT: A HAN AND LANDO NOVEL
|Daniel Jose Older
|April 17, 2018
|MOST WANTED
|Rae Carson
|May 25, 2018
|THRAWN: ALLIANCES
|Timothy Zahn
|July 24, 2018
|SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY: EXPANDED EDITION (film novelization)
|Mur Lafferty
|Sept. 4, 2018
|QUEEN’S SHADOW
|E.K. Johnston
|March 5, 2019
|MASTER AND APPRENTICE
|Claudia Gray
|April 16, 2019
|ALPHABET SQUADRON
|Alexander Freed
|June 11, 2019
|THRAWN: TREASON
|Timothy Zahn
|July 23, 2019
|STAR WARS MYTHS & FABLES
|George Mann
|Aug. 1, 2019
|GALAXY’S EDGE: BLACK SPIRE
|Delilah S. Dawson
|Aug. 27, 2019
|DOOKU: JEDI LOST
|Cavan Scott
|Oct. 1, 2019
|JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER: RESISTANCE REBORN
|Rebecca Roanhorse
|Nov. 5, 2019
|JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER: FORCE COLLECTOR
|Kevin Shinick
|Nov. 19, 2019
|STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER (film novelization)
|Rae Carson
|March 17, 2020
|QUEEN’S PERIL
|E.K. Johnston
|June 2, 2020
|SHADOW FALL: AN ALPHABET SQUADRON NOVEL
|Alexander Freed
|June 23, 2020
|STAR WARS DARK LEGENDS
|George Mann
|July 28, 2020
|POE DAMERON: FREE FALL
|Alex Segura
|Aug. 4, 2020
|THE CLONE WARS ANTHOLOGY
|Lou Anders, Tom Angleberger, Preeti Chhibber, Zoraida Córdova, Sarah Beth Durst, Jason Fry, Yoon Ha Lee, Rebecca Roanhorse, Anne Ursu, Greg van Eekhout
|Aug. 25, 2020
|THRAWN: THE ASCENDANCY TRILOGY BOOK 1: CHAOS RISING
|Timothy Zahn
| Oct. 6, 2020
|PROJECT LUMINOUS
|(Anthology?)
|2020
