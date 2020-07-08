As our readers are undoubtedly aware, we’re big fans of Ready Player One around here. We did a recap of the book in celebration of the movie — including instructions on how to relive some of your favorite bits of pop culture form the story in real life — and have written about it a few times. Ernest Cline’s tale of a virtual reality Easter Egg hunt is packed with nostalgia and pop culture references, making it a story that simultaneously brings one back to the fun of their youth while telling a fast-paced story around the frame of predominantly ’80s pop culture.

While it isn’t for everyone — check out the hilarious podcast 372 pages we’ll never get back featuring Mike Nelson from Rifftrax and MST3K fame for a humorous take from someone who didn’t love the book — Ready Player One, first published in 2011, remains a book we re-read each year.

Ernest Cline’s agent Dan Farah made a surprise announcement today: Ready Player Two comes out this November!

While there isn’t a plot summary yet, we can always speculate about that. The official description on Amazon at the moment, though, is pretty generic:

The highly anticipated sequel to the beloved worldwide bestseller Ready Player One, the “ridiculously fun and large-hearted” (NPR) near-future adventure that inspired the blockbuster Steven Spielberg film.

Will it follow Wade and Artemis’ adventures post-RPOne? Will it focus on Anorak? Will it be completely different? It’ll certainly be fun to see. Until then, now is a fantastic time to revisit the original and its accompanying blockbuster film. Pre-orders are available now at Amazon. I’m going to pick up the Kindle and Audible editions myself.

Will you be picking up Ready Player Two or skipping it? Stay tuned for more Ready Player Two news and content as we learn more right here at Nerdvana. Thanks for reading!

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.