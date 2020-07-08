Books Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Ready Player One sequel novel coming in November

14 hours ago
Add Comment
David Buck
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn

As our readers are undoubtedly aware, we’re big fans of Ready Player One around here. We did a recap of the book in celebration of the movie — including instructions on how to relive some of your favorite bits of pop culture form the story in real life — and have written about it a few times. Ernest Cline’s tale of a virtual reality Easter Egg hunt is packed with nostalgia and pop culture references, making it a story that simultaneously brings one back to the fun of their youth while telling a fast-paced story around the frame of predominantly ’80s pop culture.

While it isn’t for everyone — check out the hilarious podcast 372 pages we’ll never get back featuring Mike Nelson from Rifftrax and MST3K fame for a humorous take from someone who didn’t love the book — Ready Player One, first published in 2011, remains a book we re-read each year.

Ernest Cline’s agent Dan Farah made a surprise announcement today: Ready Player Two comes out this November!

While there isn’t a plot summary yet, we can always speculate about that. The official description on Amazon at the moment, though, is pretty generic:

The highly anticipated sequel to the beloved worldwide bestseller Ready Player One, the “ridiculously fun and large-hearted” (NPR) near-future adventure that inspired the blockbuster Steven Spielberg film.

Will it follow Wade and Artemis’ adventures post-RPOne? Will it focus on Anorak? Will it be completely different? It’ll certainly be fun to see. Until then, now is a fantastic time to revisit the original and its accompanying blockbuster film. Pre-orders are available now at Amazon. I’m going to pick up the Kindle and Audible editions myself.

Will you be picking up Ready Player Two or skipping it? Stay tuned for more Ready Player Two news and content as we learn more right here at Nerdvana. Thanks for reading!

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Create Your Own Eberron D&D Adventures @ Dungeon Masters Guild

About the author

View All Posts
David Buck

David Buck

David Buck is an author, musician, copywriter, and voice over artist based in Colorado. His work has appeared on Nerdvana Media, The Nintendo Times, Star Trek.com, EN World, SyFy Wire and across the web. In his spare time, he composes music, writes science fiction, and paints miniatures.

Add Comment

Post a comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samurai Comics
Springs Hosting
Disney Store
Shop Geek Calendars Now!
free website checkup
Fanatical.com - Big savings on official Steam games