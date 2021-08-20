AD&D ‘Demonweb Pits’ adventure resurfaces in print

The first Advanced Dungeons & Dragons 1st Edition adventure module to feature the Drow goddess Lolth and Drow-spider “centuar” creatures known as Driders is now back in print, sort of.

AD&D module Q1 1980’s, “Queen of the Demonweb Pits,” is now available as a print-on-demand softcover book from the Dungeon Masters Guild e-commerce site. (It’s also available as a PDF from that site.)

How different things seem now from when you undertook the crushing of a few rebellious hill giants! What seemed a simple adventure has turned into a major expedition. Much time has passed since you discovered the conspiracy that led you to the frost giants, fire giants, and eventually to the long-forgotten Drow. Through your encounter with the dark elves, you have found the true source of the evil — the demon queen Lolth!



This module is the exciting conclusion of a series of seven AD&D modules. It may be played on its own or as the climax of the “Giant” series (G1-G3) and the ‘Drow’ series (D1-D3). The first of a new series of other-planar adventures, this module includes several new monsters, maps of the Demonweb and lair of Lolth, and notes on eight alternate worlds, suitable for expansion and addition to existing AD&D campaigns.



For characters level 10 to 14.

You can read more about the history of “Queen of the Demonweb Pits,” and purchase it if you choose, at the DMs Guild website.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.