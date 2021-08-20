AD&D ‘Demonweb Pits’ adventure resurfaces in print

7 hours ago
Jayson Peters
The first Advanced Dungeons & Dragons 1st Edition adventure module to feature the Drow goddess Lolth and Drow-spider “centuar” creatures known as Driders is now back in print, sort of.

Q1 Queen of the Demonweb Pits (1e)

AD&D module Q1 1980’s, “Queen of the Demonweb Pits,” is now available as a print-on-demand softcover book from the Dungeon Masters Guild e-commerce site. (It’s also available as a PDF from that site.)

How different things seem now from when you undertook the crushing of a few rebellious hill giants! What seemed a simple adventure has turned into a major expedition. Much time has passed since you discovered the conspiracy that led you to the frost giants, fire giants, and eventually to the long-forgotten Drow. Through your encounter with the dark elves, you have found the true source of the evil — the demon queen Lolth!

This module is the exciting conclusion of a series of seven AD&D modules. It may be played on its own or as the climax of the “Giant” series (G1-G3) and the ‘Drow’ series (D1-D3). The first of a new series of other-planar adventures, this module includes several new monsters, maps of the Demonweb and lair of Lolth, and notes on eight alternate worlds, suitable for expansion and addition to existing AD&D campaigns.

For characters level 10 to 14.

You can read more about the history of “Queen of the Demonweb Pits,” and purchase it if you choose, at the DMs Guild website.

