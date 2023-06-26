Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Learn more about The Shattered Obelisk, D&D's official return to Phandalin and beyond

14 hours ago
Jayson Peters
The Dungeons & Dragons adventure book Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk comes out Sept. 19 ...
Amazon’s product description has revealed the back cover blurb for the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons adventure book Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk. Releasing Sept. 19, the 200-page hardcover volume is a return to the setting of the popular D&D Starter Set adventure, Lost Mine of Phandelver:

Phandelver and Below The Shattered Obelisk
Uncover a new threat to Phandalin in this timeless dungeoneering adventure for the world’s greatest roleplaying game.

Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk is a high-fantasy adventure that begins in the beloved town of Phandalin as it faces unimaginable danger. Whether the heroes are newcomers to Phandalin or are returning after the acclaimed Dungeons & Dragons adventure Lost Mine of Phandelver, they discover hints of a threat lurking below the town. The heroes soon learn that the cult of a malevolent entity has set its sights on transforming Phandalin into the capital of its evil empire. To save the town from oblivion, the heroes must uncover a nefarious plot and confront the otherworldly cultists directly.

  • Offers new Dungeon Masters and players the opportunity to dive into their first full-fledged Dungeons & Dragons adventure
  • Retains the beloved Lost Mine of Phandelver quests that unfold into a brand-new adventure with classic D&D themes and a tinge of horror
  • Presents a bestiary with approximately two-dozen new creatures that showcase psionic magic, body horror, and more.
  • Provides a magic appendix that includes new consumable metamagic items, Netherese amulets, and duergar magic
  • Includes a double-sided poster map with the Phandalin region on one side and the town of Phandalin plus key encounters in the adventure on the other

Here is a look at the gorgeous, hobby retailer-exclusive cover variant:

Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk

Buy it on Amazon

Springs Hosting