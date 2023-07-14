Novelizations on Target for 60th anniversary Doctor Who specials

The three latest Doctor Who adventures featuring the Fourteenth Doctor and Donna Noble will become novels.

BBC Books is delighted to announce that it will be expanding the Doctor Who Target range with three new titles in January 2024. The collection are novelizations of the 2023 Doctor Who Specials, which will feature David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble. Each book will have specially commissioned cover artwork by Anthony Dry.

Launched in 1973, Target Books published novelizations of almost every Doctor Who serial aired between 1963 and 1989. To the delight of fans, BBC Books began reissuing these classic paperbacks in 2012, and in 2018 expanded the Target range to include all-new novelizations of modern-era Doctor Who episodes. This year, Target Books celebrates its 50th year publishing Doctor Who books.

In January, the expansion continues with:

  • Special One: THE STAR BEAST by Gary Russell
  • Special Two: WILD BLUE YONDER by Mark Morris
  • Special Three: THE GIGGLE by James Goss

Stay tuned for more information on the release.

