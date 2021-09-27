More about the D&D Rules Expansion Gift Set and Monsters of the Multiverse

9 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse will be available as a separate tome … in time

Dungeons & Dragons next edition announced, with new core rulebooks for RPG’s 50th anniversary in 2024

D&D Celebration is in the books with tons of wonderful gaming experiences shared by the entire community including games and panels galore. At the “Future of D&D” panel with D&D Studio team members, Ray Winninger, Liz Schuh, Chris Perkins and Jeremy Crawford on Sunday, Wizards revealed a new gift set is coming to town.

The D&D Rules Expansion Gift Set is a perfect addition for the Dungeon Masters and D&D players in your life (or yourself, of course) who want to level up their libraries beyond the core rulebooks. The set contains new printings of Xanathar’s Guide to EverythingTasha’s Cauldron of Everything, and a new volume, Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse, which collects and revises tons of D&D material released since the launch of fifth edition into one convenient tome. Those three books plus a Dungeon Master’s Screen are all contained in a beautiful slipcase.

“We planned to release the D&D Rules Expansion Gift Set before the holidays, but like many products in the industry, production and shipping delays forced us to move the release date,” said Liz Schuh, Director of Product Management for D&D. “But for D&D fans looking to use holiday gift funds in the new year, this is a quick way to create a library of setting-agnostic material for their D&D games. And hey, it doesn’t have to be a holiday to give this Gift Set to anyone who wants more D&D goodness beyond the core rulebooks.”

D&D Rules Expansion Gift Set premium

The D&D Rules Expansion Gift Set will be available on store shelves starting on January 25, 2022, with standard covers by Grzegorz Rutkowski (Monsters of the Multiverse, DM’s Screen and slipcase), Magali Villeneuve (Tasha’s), and Jason Rainville (Xanathar’s) featuring a shiny foil treatment while the new alternate covers designed by Joy Ang. Monsters of the Multiverse will be available as a standalone later in the year.

Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse

“We revised the content in Monsters of the Multiverse so that it plays even better than it did before. Many of the monsters have new abilities and new bits of lore, which will make them even more fun to include in your campaigns,” said Jeremy Crawford, Game Design Architect for Dungeons & Dragons. “We also shifted the lore focus so that this material is relevant no matter where you play in the D&D multiverse, not just in the Forgotten Realms.”

Monsters of the Multiverse contains more than 250 monster stat blocks and over 30 playable races from various sources including Volo’s Guide to MonstersThe Tortle Package, and Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes. In the “Future of D&D” panel – VOD available here: https://youtu.be/FSafNA20fxE – Jeremy Crawford walked fans through what’s changing in the presentation of stat blocks in Monsters of the Multiverse and how that will be the new standard going forward.

The updated content in Monsters of the Multiverse will be available for purchase on digital platforms when the book is available as a standalone. Fans can continue to use older content from previous releases, but a purchase of Monsters of the Multiverse is necessary to access all the new and updated content.

More information on all the ways Monsters of the Multiverse improves gameplay will be released in the coming months. Check out the product page for more updates – https://dnd.wizards.com/products/rules-expansion-set.

More Dungeons & Dragons:

D20 Modern RPG and campaign settings back in print
Dungeons & Dragons Player's Handbook Dungeons & Dragons next edition announced, with new core rulebooks for RPG’s 50th anniversary in 2024
dungeon geomorphs D&D dungeon geomorphs are back in DM Screen: Dungeon Kit
Q1 Queen of the Demonweb Pits (1e) AD&D ‘Demonweb Pits’ adventure resurfaces in print
Advanced Dungeons & Dragons The Complete Starter Set AD&D PDF re-releases raise creator, cost questions
Deep Dwarven Delve D&D forebear Chainmail now a print on demand softcover book

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics