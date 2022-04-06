Ken St. Andre may be best known for designing the Tunnels & Trolls roleplaying game, the second RPG published just after the original Dungeons & Dragons that became beloved for its ease of play along with options for solo, group and play-by-mail games. Now he’s busting past Kickstarter goals with a new product for use with any RPG along with Monsters! Monsters!, his companion to T&T: Monsterary of Zimrala, a fantasy bestiary:

This book of monsters has over 111 unique illustrated creatures, from the dangerous Ambaina all the way to the Zimralan Wraith. Almost all these creatures have never before been seen anywhere in print. Ken is also including details for each monster on how to use it with ANY RPG THAT YOU’RE PLAYING.

With more than two weeks to go as of this post, the Kickstarter campaign has already reached its $22,222 goal thanks to the support of more than 280 backers.

“Almost all these creatures have never before been seen anywhere in print. We are also including details for each monster on how to use it with ANY fantasy RPG,” said Steve Crompton, who contributed art to the book and is organizing the funding campaign, in a news release. “Besides the monsters, the book includes a whole new fantasy world for you to explore and adventure in, a world populated with unique monsters, many strange mysteries, and lost civilizations.”

“The book includes a section about the world of Zimrala, its environs, details on many of its dark secrets, and hints about the tumultuous disaster of its past. The book is also has both a GM & Solo adventure that takes place in Zimrala.

“Almost everyone working on this book has worked on other RPG books and kickstarters in the past, Including Deluxe Tunnels & Trolls, Grimtooth’s Trapsylvania, Citybooks, and many others,” Crompton added. Writers and editors include Ken St. Andre, Bear Peters, Stefan Jones and Debora Kerr. The Monsterary also includes art by Crompton, Liz Danforth, Rob Carver, Phil Longmierer, Tom Ardans, Simon Lee Tranter and others.”

There’s even a free preview you can download from the DriveThruRPG website. Then, read more about it all and get your copy from Kickstarter:

