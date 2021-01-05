Light of the Jedi shows a bright Republic rising before Star Wars’ dark times

9 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Light of the Jedi, Charles Soule’s introductory volume to the new Star Wars: The High Republic series of books and comics, takes us back a couple of centuries before the events of the movie Episode I — The Phantom Menace to a time when the Jedi Order and the Galactic Republic are both in their prime and more in sync than we’ve ever seen them. There are no Sith in sight (although that may change in the upcoming Disney+ TV series The Acolyte, which hints at dark side dealings at the end of the High Republic era, which technically extends to just 50 years before The Phantom Menace).

But an apparent lack of dark side doings doesn’t mean there are no dastardly threats brewing amid this galactic renaissance worth of the moniker “Star Wars.” Even as the Republic expands and attempts to bring order to the chaotic Outer Rim — which may be familiar as the setting of twin-sunned Tatooine in the movies — a cunning band of masked marauders are setting their own plans for supremacy in the shadows. And their actions will complicate life in a galaxy dependent upon an ever-growing network of hyperspace lanes.

The Emergences, a great disaster that threatens many of the Republic’s worlds, take all of the skill and creativity the Jedi of the High Republic, along with their government and military liaisons, can muster if they are going to save countless lives.

As this galaxy-spanning relief campaign unfolds, a kidnapping on a dusty world challenges a Jedi Padawan and his cohorts as the masked, marauding Nihil seek to score an Alderaanian ransom while the authorities are distracted — but there may be even more sinister motives behind the strike on Elphrona that will separate a master from his apprentice.

Fans of James S.A. Corey’s Expanse will find a lot to like here in the detailed rescue operations and space battles, which can be famously hard to re-create on the printed page in an engaging way that doesn’t drag on; Soule pulls it off here, along with all the political and (dare I utter it?) trade ramifications and machinations. This Republic is a political beast just as cutthroat as the one Palpatine will seize and pervert centuries later, and the massive organs of commerce here are just as powerful as those that will make up the Trade Federation and fuel the growth of the Empire and First Order.

The introduction of the hyperspace pioneer San Tekka family here — a connection to the late Max von Sydow’s character Lor from Episode VII — The Force Awakens — makes it clear that this is going to be an intricate saga of powerful clans with powerful secrets just as much as it is a sweeping epic of space and lightsaber combat. (Sounds like quintessential Star Wars to me!)

Although The High Republic series (once code-named Project Luminous) has been in planning since before the global pandemic, it definitely touches on themes that will strike a chord with readers in the COVID era — strict travel lockdowns imposed on large swathes of territory as fragments of a shattered starship emerge randomly from hyperspace to cause untold chaos, and arguments about “the cure being worse than the disease” as selfish government officials urge reopening and “getting back to normal” before it’s objectively safe to do so.

With the High Republic saga set to span three phases, and the first Light of the Jedi phase reportedly going into 2022, this is going to be a big part of the Star Wars universe for the foreseeable future. It will be intriguing to see how it may connect to the rise of a certain Sith Lord in Disney+’s Acolyte as well as other corners of the Star Wars canon universe like video and roleplaying games, but it’s just as thrilling to see Jedi Knights acting as the guardians of peace and justice in a shining Republic embracing all the possibilities of unity before the dark times inevitably descend. Light of the Jedi sets this mission on the path of a very auspicious beginning.

A copy of the book was provided for review by the publisher.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm Cavan Scott’s Rising Storm to follow Light of the Jedi in Star Wars: The High Republic
Star Wars The High Republic: Light of the Jedi Special edition ‘Light of the Jedi’ may blow your socks off
More Star Wars manga adapted from book material on the way
Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures (IDW Comics) A look at IDW’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures comic books
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Batuu comes to virtual reality in Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge
Star Wars Holiday Special trailer ‘So cute!’ Excitement builds with time-bending LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special trailer

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Jayson Peters

Digital, social and print media pro. Nerdvana's founder, curator and editor.

Samurai Comics
Mouse Guard - Available Now @ DriveThruComics.com